Four Blockbuster Trades the Chicago Bears Must Consider at the 2026 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears are not yet in a position where they have to go all-in on winning a Super Bowl this year, but after a miraculous Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers last year, the time has come to start making some big, short-term moves to boost their odds. General manager Ryan Poles swung a blockbuster $40 million agreement with safety Coby Bryant in free agency, and that should vastly improve Chicago's secondary. That won't be enough to make Chicago a contender, however.

The 2026 NFL draft won't offer the Bears much in the way of immediate impact starters, either. It's a weak draft class, with many draft analysts admitting that they've never given so few first-round grades to prospects before. That puts the Bears, who hold the No. 25 pick, in a pickle. Luckily, the Bears don't have to stay at that slot, or even make a first-round selection at all.

A blockbuster trade could be exactly what the Bears need to take the next step towards a Super Bowl in 2026. Here are four potential trade scenarios they could make on draft day that the team has to consider.

1. Trade for Dexter Lawrence

When New York Giants superstar Dexter Lawrence requested a trade last week, the entire league picked up their phones to hear what the Giants would want in a trade. The answer has been variously reported as either a first-round pick in 2026 or a package similar to what the New York Jets got for Quinnen Williams.

Lawrence remains a Giant, but the Bears need to make that change on draft day. He would immediately be Chicago's best defensive tackle since Akiem Hicks and would elevate the defensive line to a championship caliber. If he can be had for the Bears' No. 25 pick, and maybe a second-round pick on top of it, then that's a trade worth marking. This would require some salary cap finagling, but the Bears aren't likely to find a Dexter Lawrence in this draft, anyway.

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2. Trade for Maxx Crosby

The drama and speculation may have died down since the Baltimore Ravens stunningly backed out of their blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby, but that doesn't necessarily mean Crosby isn't still available. We know that the Bears checked in on Crosby but couldn't beat Baltimore's offer of two first-round picks, including the No. 14 pick this year. However, that pricetag may have some wiggle room now.

If the Bears could acquire Crosby for first and second-round picks, then it's a no-brainer. Even if it costs two first-round picks, it still feels like something that they should strongly consider. No one who will be available late in the first round will be anywhere close to the kind of menace that Crosby is, and the Bears would suddenly feature the most fearsome defensive end duo in the NFC.

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3. Trade up for Rueben Bain Jr.

It's been reported that Rueben Bain Jr.'s draft stock may be in danger with less than two weeks to go before the 2026 NFL draft, but a pass rusher of his caliber is still unlikely to fall out of the Top 10. He is one of the few defenders in this year's draft class who could make an immediate impact for an NFL team, and that's what makes him such a great fit for the Bears.

If the Bears are determined to add an immediate impact player, then they must strongly consider a trade up to No. 10. It wouldn't be cheap, and the Bears would likely have to package together No. 25 along with either both second-round picks this year, or one of those picks plus a second-round pick next year to make it happen, according to the Drafttek NFL trade value chart. But Rueben Bain Jr. could very well be a 12-sack per year player and perennial Pro Bowler, even from the start. If he hits that ceiling, the Bears will never miss those picks.

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4. Trade up for Dillon Thieneman

Even after signing Coby Bryant in free agency, the Bears still need a quality safety to pair with him. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is likely to go in the Top 5, but Oregon's Dillon Thieneman should be available past the first 15 picks, and that's where the Bears should strike. Thieneman would be the perfect complement to Bryant in Chicago's secondary, and his work ethic and nose for the football would make him an immediate fan-favorite.

If Thieneman is still available when the Jets are on the clock at No. 16, that's when the Bears should strike. According to the Drafttek trade value chart, to move up nine spots would cost them the second-round pick they got from trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. That's likely to be the cheapest deal the Bears could swing that would still land them a potential superstar in this year's draft.

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