Dexter Lawrence Rumor Shows 'Dire' Situation Chicago Bears Can Capitalize On

There is now even more smoke to the fire that the Chicago Bears might have a chance to trade for New York Giants superstar defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

On Tuesday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants and Lawrence were at an "impasse" in contract talks. Of course, Lawrence's contract was his reasoning for asking for a trade out of New York in the first place.

Now, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that the situation between the Giants and Lawrence is more "dire" than Rapoport suggests and Lawrence and the Giants are no longer even talking.

"The Giants and Dexter Lawrence are not an impasse," he reported "The situation is more dire than that. The contract negotiations between the team and Lawrence’s camp have 'broken off,' sources tell the Daily News."

Leonard goes on to confirm the other part of Rapoport's report, which is the Giants have indeed talked with teams about a trade and Leonard adds that "it is a real possibility the Giants will trade Lawrence."

All of this should be music to the Bears' ears.

Bears need to capitalize on 'dire' situation

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elite players like Lawrence don't become available for trade often, so the Bears need to capitalize on the situation in New York and go get someone who could change their defense and fix the team's issues in the pass rush and run defense.

We would hope that Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been on the phone with Giants general manager Joe Schoen, and not just because he's simply checking in and doing due diligence with the situation. Poles should be dead set on getting Lawrence in a trade with New York.

Lawrence is coming off a down year, but he was also dealing with an elbow injury and was on a perennial loser. We fully believe that Lawrence would rebound in a better situation, something the Bears can offer.

How Dexter Lawrence can help Bears

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the three seasons before 2025, Lawrence was an elite run defender and interior pass rusher and was widely viewed as one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL. He posted 21 sacks and had Pro Football Focus grades that ranked no worse than ninth as a pass-rusher, and no worse than third as a run defender in that span.

Just in case you were curious, Leonard reports that teams still view Lawrence as an elite player, so one outlier of a season hasn't done much to hurt how Lawrence is viewed, although you can bet teams will try to use that to their advantage to get him for as cheap as possible.

"Then the game-wrecking interior defensive lineman had a down year coming off surgery for a dislocated elbow," Leonard wrote, before later adding that, "Still, Lawrence is widely viewed as one of the most disruptive defensive players in the NFL when healthy, commanding frequent double teams."

The Bears have a unique situation. They are on the doorstep of being a true Super Bowl contender after last season, and they have a potential franchise quarterback on a rookie contract.

The time to go all in is now, and acquiring Lawrence is the perfect way to go about that. Send the Giants a first-round pick and pay Lawrence the contract he's looking for and really go for it in 2026.