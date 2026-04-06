Dexter Lawrence Trade Buzz Gives Chicago Bears Price Point for Possible Deal

Chicago Bears fans and the NFL world were buzzing on Monday with the news that New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who revealed that Lawrence is asking to be traded because of a contract standoff with the Giants.

"Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources," Schefter reported.

Of course, this is very exciting news for Bears fans because they know their team needs an interior lineman like Lawrence, who would solve Chicago's need for a run-stuffing defender.

When it comes to a possible trade, it remains to be seen what the Giants will be looking for, but a few reporters have offered up what the rest of the league thinks Lawrence is worth.

Dexter Lawrence's expected trade value

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports that if the Giants trade Lawrence, the belief around the NFL is they will get either a late first- or second-round pick in return for him.

"Asked around the league and the general consensus appears to be that IF the Giants were willing to trade Dexter Lawrence the return would be in the range of late first-round pick to second-rounder," Raanan reported.

SNY's Connor Hughes also chimed in with what he's hearing from people around the league and it's similar to what Raanan reports. Hughes said he's hearing a late 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick or a package of a second- and fifth-round selection.

Hughes went on to add, as other reporters have said, that teams don't believe Lawrence will actually get traded. We tend to agree with that belief because the last thing new head coach John Harbaugh can afford to do is trade his best defensive player.

There was a time when Lawrence might have commanded even more than that, but the three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a down season.

Along with a drop in production, Lawrence has drawn concerns stemming from his work ethic and not being in shape, Hughes revealed. It also doesn't help that Lawrence will need a new contract that could approach $35 million annually.

Should the Bears trade for Lawrence?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Assuming Chicago can make the money work and is willing to give up that kind of draft capital, which the team has, the Bears absolutely should trade for Lawrence.

Last season not withstanding, Lawrence has shown he's an elite interior pass-rusher and run defender, which are two areas the Bears need to get better at ahead of a season in which Caleb Williams and Co. have their sights set on big things.

All that said, the Bears acquiring Lawrence remains unlikely. Not only will the Giants cling to him for dear life, the Bears will have to compete with a bunch of teams if New York ultimately decides to move him.