DJ Moore trolls Packers fans after miraculous win with hilarious hat choice

The NFL's oldest, most iconic rivalry is the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, stretching back over 100 years to the very start of the NFL. But after the 2023 season, many fans and analysts didn't think it was much of a rivalry at all. The Packers had so thoroughly dominated the Bears for 30 years that it just didn't have any teeth to it.

All that's in the past now. Ever since the arrival of quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears and Packers have not only split their four matchups, but each game has come down to one final play. On Saturday, the Bears became destiny's darlings in a miracle win for the ages. Receiver DJ Moore was the hero this time, hauling in the walk-off touchdown to seal the Bears' sensational comeback victory over the Packers.

As if that wasn't heartbreaking enough for Packers fans, colloquially known as 'Cheeseheads' for their headwear that features a foam cheese block, Moore made sure to rub salt in the wound with a unique hat choice during postgame celebrations: a foam cheese grater.

DJ Moore proves he's 100% committed to this rivalry

I'm not sure how long he's had that hat, but Saturday was the perfect time to debut it. Moore led all Bears receivers with five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, one that will be played on Bears highlight reels for years to come. Nor was his hat the only taunt Moore threw the Packers' way after the game. In his postgame interview, moments after scoring the game-winner, Moore told FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi, "At the end of the day, it's eff the Packers always."

#Bears WR DJ Moore after beating Green Bay: “At the end of the day, it’s F the Packers always.”



This is exactly the kind of passion you want to see from players involved in this historic rivalry. Football is just better when the Bears and Packers are both good and both hate each other. During the 2024 NFL draft, hosted in Green Bay, former Packer superstar Clay Matthews opened the event with a "Bears still suck" chant, one that was echoed throughout the crowd on national TV. Now, Moore has fired his own shot across the bow.

We'll see who gets the last laugh, however. Both teams are considered locks to make the playoffs and will most likely meet in the Wild Card round. Moore's hat choice will either come back to bite him, or he'll get to break it out again for an even bigger win.

