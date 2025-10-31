Dolphins' collapse could be just what Bears need to boost defensive line
The writing had been on the wall for several weeks now for Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, but Miami's blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in front of the entire nation on Thursday night sealed the deal. The Dolphins have fired GM Chris Grier, just days before the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Senior personnel executive Champ Kelly will now be the interim general manager through the trade deadline and the remainder of the NFL season.
This shakeup in the front office of an AFC East team could be just what the Chicago Bears need to play catch-up in the loaded NFC North. While the Bears have a few roster holes to fill before they can be considered contenders, their defensive line is by far the weakest position group. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter leads all Bears players in sacks with just 3.5 on the season. Montez Sweat, playing on a 4-year, $98 million contract extension, has three sacks.
With a 4-3 record and a viable path to a Wild Card spot, thanks to some key wins over NFC rivals like the Cowboys and Commanders, the Bears should be trying to make some improvements ahead of the trade deadline without making any big, splashy moves. Lucky for them, the 2-7 Miami Dolphins may have exactly what they need on their roster and now have the motivation to make some deals.
A minor adjustment could have an outsized impact in Dennis Allen's defense
Before their entire starting secondary went down with injuries ahead of Week 8, the Bears defense appeared on the verge of a breakout. They were (and still are) leading all NFL teams in turnovers and even the defensive line was showing signs of a turnaround. The Bears are also counting on a bonus from Austin Booker's return from IR. With that in mind, a small move to bring in more rotational edge rusher could be just what the Bears need to take that next step towards playoff contention.
To that end, the Miami Dolphins have several D-line options who they may now be more likely to trade than before Grier's departure: Matthew Judon (who the Bears attempted to acquire in the 2024 offseason, Bradley Chubb, and Jaelan Phillips.
Of these options, I like Phillips the best. At 26-years-old he's significantly younger than Chubb or Judon, and if he works out in Chicago then Poles has plenty of runway to keep him around in the long-term. Injuries have held him back, but the potential is still there to be an impactful defender in a good defense.
It might cost slightly more to acquire him than Judon or Chubb, but if the Bears win on Sunday and move to 5-3, I think they need to be willing to make that deal. If they can't negotiate a good trade for Phillips, then they could always throw a late Day 3 draft pick at Miami for the older Judon or Chubb. While there's not as much upside there, every little bit helps.