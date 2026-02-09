Early ESPN 2026 NFL Power Rankings Show How Far the Chicago Bears Have Really Come

Seeing the Chicago Bears land at No. 11 in ESPN's early 2026 NFL power rankings might not generate the same buzz as a top-five slotting, but it does say something important about where the franchise stands right now. The Bears are finally headed for a boring offseason, and that's great news for Bears Nation.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin underlined that shift in the narrative around this team.

"This is one of the quieter offseasons for the Bears in recent history," Cronin wrote. "Sure, they'll have to find a new assistant general manager, offensive coordinator and running backs coach, but they don't have to make franchise-altering moves ahead of next season. The Bears have the right coach-quarterback pairing with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. They established a winning culture that they can build off next season. There's work to be done on the roster, notably with the pass rush, in free agency and the draft, but this is setting up to be a drama-free offseason."

This feels foreign, doesn't it? For decades, Bears offseasons were defined by quarterback resets, coaching changes, and big free-agent contracts that felt more like a band-aid than a long-term fix.

That's no longer the case.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears already have the most important franchise boxes checked. Head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams have stabilized the team, allowing GM Ryan Poles to be more calculated and patient instead of panicked and desperate.

Being ranked 11th means the Bears are no longer trying to claw their way into the contender conversation. Instead, Chicago is already there.

For context, the Kansas City Chiefs are one spot behind the Bears at No. 12.

The Bears won the NFC North and a playoff game in 2025, and it felt like they were just beginning to round into form when the final whistle blew in the Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Had they managed to convert their thrilling overtime comeback into a win, who kows what the headlines would be after Super Sunday.

As the 2026 roster-building season approaches, Chicago is expected to focus on pass-rush juice and some beef along the interior defensive line. Answers at safety are needed, too, as is the long-term outlook at left tackle.

But those are problems that Poles and the Chicago Bears can be deliberate with. And that's the kind of offseason strategy usually reserved for Super Bowl contenders.

Yes, Bears fans. That's the offseason Chicago is entering.