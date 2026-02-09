Key 2026 NFL Offseason Dates That Will Shape the Chicago Bears' Next Move

The Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL offseason is stacked with pressure points that will shape how far this team can go next season. General manager Ryan Poles can't assume the team's wildly successful 2025 season will roll on without first making improvements to weaknesses that most of Bears Nation knows must be addressed.

Fortunately, Poles will have plenty of opportunities to make significant upgrades to an already strong Bears roster, and they'll be here very soon.

Here's a Bears-centric look at the key upcoming dates in the NFL calendar, why they matter, and what fans should be watching for.

Feb. 17 - March 3: Franchise Tag Window

This is the first real decision-making window of the offseason. The Bears must decide whether any pending free agents are worth locking in on a one-year tag or whether flexibility matters more.

Given Chicago's cap situation and long list of veteran contracts already on the books, the franchise tag feels unlikely. Starters like Kevin Byard III, Jaquan Brisker, and Nahshon Wright are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, and unless a deal can be reached before free agency begins, all three are likely to test the open market.

Feb. 23 - March 2: NFL Combine

The NFL Combine officially kicks off the 2026 NFL Draft season, but it also sheds light on free agency strategy.

With major decisions looming for the Bears at premium positions like left tackle and edge rusher, Chicago's brass will be focusing on medicals, interviews, and athletic profiles. The 2026 draft board will grow, and the rumor mill will hit warp speed.

March 9-11: Legal Tampering Window

This is where NFL free agency really begins. By the time this window opens, Ryan Poles will already know which players he's prioritizing, which players' price tags are too rich, and whether the Bears will strike early in the first wave of free agency or sit back until the second and third waves roll through.

It's unlikely we'll see many headline-grabbing transactions by the Bears this offseason, but don't mistake that for complacency. Chicago will be calculated with any move they make this year, since they're closer to competing for a Super Bowl than the annual rebuild Bears fans have become accustomed to.

March 11 at 4PM EST: Free Agency Opens

This is when deals become official. We'll know which crop of veterans are newly-minted Bears before this point, but it doesn't mean that there won't be a few surprise moves when the clock strikes four.

April 23-25: 2026 NFL Draft

This is where championship teams are built. Free agency will play a role in which direction Poles goes in the first round, but the popular sentiment early in the offseason is that the No. 25 pick will likely be an edge rusher, interior defensive lineman, or left tackle.

By draft weekend, the Chicago Bears' list of team needs will be obvious.

The Big Picture

For Bears fans, the next few months will be dominated by rumors and speculation. Some will be legitimate, while others are nothing more than a smokescreen. But one thing is for sure: the countdown to the 2026 NFL season has officially started.