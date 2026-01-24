A Familiar Pattern Is Emerging in Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Mock Drafts

Across the landscape of 2026 NFL mock drafts, one name is becoming a consistent first-round target for the Chicago Bears: Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Banks is the most commonly mocked player to the Bears over the last week, and it's easy to see why.

Banks' appeal begins with his physical profile and disruptive traits. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, he plays with a rare combination of size and initial quickness. He's a beast at the point of attack, has the necessary strength to anchor and hold his ground against power runs, while also possessing the necessary traits to shed blocks and collapse the pocket.

Caleb Banks (6’6” 334) Florida



+ Massive frame with 35” arm length

+ Burst off the snap

+ Active hands

+ Athleticism and size allows him to line up all along the line

+ 20% win rate on true pass sets in 2024

+ Can power through double teams

+ Rare movement skills for his size… pic.twitter.com/DeuFTWZKG9 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 13, 2026

Indeed, Banks' 2025 season was marred by a foot injury that limited him to just three games. In 2024, Banks posted 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Aside from an injury red flag, there are some lingering concerns about his consistency against the run. However, guys with Banks' traits are hard to find, and you can bet NFL coaches will have no lack of confidence in being able to get the best out of him.

It isn't hard to understand why the Chicago Bears are consistently linked to Banks. The Bears had a tough time stopping the run in 2025, and adding a mountain of a defensive lineman who has the kind of foundational traits to be a productive starter just makes sense.

It's expected that GM Ryan Poles will focus most of his 2026 offseason resources on upgrading the defense. He successfully overhauled the offense over the last couple of years, and with Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson, and a cast of high-level skill players and one of the NFL's best offensive lines, it's time for the defense to take center stage.

The 2026 NFL Draft should have a defense-heavy theme, beginning in the first round, where a player like Caleb Banks is very much in play at No. 25 overall.