Daniel Jeremiah 2026 Mock Draft Sends Bears a Versatile Answer at a Critical Position
The first 2026 mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears selecting Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman at No. 25 overall, a choice that speaks directly to one of the team's most pressing needs.
In Jeremiah's analysis, Thieneman's versatility and coverage ability make him a natural fit for a Bears secondary likely to undergo major turnover at safety during the 2026 offseason.
Chicago's safety room is in flux. Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker are among the Bears' top defenders who will be unrestricted free agents this offseason, leaving questions about whether both, or even one of them, will be re-signed by GM Ryan Poles. It could lead to a void in leadership and stability on the defense's third level, which is why we're beginning to see safety as a popular first-round mock draft target for the Bears.
What stands out about Thieneman is his all-around game. After beginning his college career at Purdue, the versatile safety transferred to Oregon and became one of the premier safeties in college football. He ended the 2025 season as a second-team All-American, thanks in part to his instincts and range.
Thieneman blends quality coverage traits with run-stuffing ability. He has top-notch ball skills and presents as a prospect who can thrive in just about any scheme. If you're looking for a Bears comp, he's closer to Byard than Brisker.
Dillon Thieneman's versatility will be an appealing quality for GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears' scouting department. Assuming the Bears can re-sign at least one of their starting safeties, adding a rookie like the Oregon star would give Chicago a safety duo Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen can count on for years.
If I have to give this Daniel Jeremiah mock draft a grade, I'd say it's a solid B+. Thieneman checks multiple boxes, including filling a likely need with a prospect who has a high floor and an even higher ceiling. The Chicago Bears would land a Day 1 starter with the 25th overall pick. You can't ask for much more than that.
