DJ Moore should not (and will not) be traded this offseason

DJ Moore is still a great player. He's not the type of player that should be traded (just ask Carolina?), and the recent speculation regarding his departure hasn't made much sense to me.

Well, it kind of hasn't made sense to me. I completely understand the frustration over his lack of production this season. 567 yards through 14 games is far from the expectation for a player making $25 million. It's been a problem.

Still, the solution to that problem is not to trade Moore this offseason. The solution is to use him.

Caleb Williams got that memo yesterday. Moore had his best game of the season with five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. One of those scores featured them connecting on one of the most improbable touchdowns that you will ever see.

Is Moore a great fit for Ben Johnson's offense? Probably not. The notion that he would effortlessly fill the role Amon-Ra St. Brown did in Detroit was exaggerated at best and downright misguided at worst. The 28-year-old has never been a crisp route-runner (which is where St. Brown thrives). That's also seemingly one of the most important traits that Johnson covets from his pass-catchers, which is surely a factor in why they selected Luther Burden III (who is a great route runner) in the second round this year.

Still, Moore is a playmaker. Johnson knows that. That's why he has been trying to get the ball in his hands in any way he can. Unfortunately, Moore and Williams have struggled to be on the same page this season. They've lacked chemistry. That's another big problem.

Just because the project isn't working doesn't mean it should be thrown out, though. Not when the formula seemed to work just fine with a much less efficient quarterback under center.

They need to find chemistry, and they should be able to accomplish that with more reps.

Also, the Bears won't be able to trade Moore from a contract perspective. He has a $35.5 million dead cap hit next season. That's the biggest factor in the equation. This is not a Russell Wilson/Broncos situation (Denver ate $53 million of dead cap in 2024 and $32 million this season) either. Both sides needed a change of scenery in that situation. This is nothing of the sort.

DJ Moore receives game ball in locker room.

DJ: "Man about time. I ain't fall off man. Appreciate you all. First time 10 wins, man this is fun as hell."pic.twitter.com/O22UgdASgs — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 14, 2025

While he could theoretically be traded in 2027 (when his dead cap hit drops to $8 million), that's a story for another day. Far, far, far down the road. He will be a Chicago Bear in 2026, and any trade conversations being had about him are genuinely a waste of time.

Another factor in the equation is the compensation they'd conceivably receive in return for Moore's services. Not only is he on pace for his worst season, but he's also scheduled to make $28.5 million per year until 2029 (when he'll make $24.5 million).

Even with him being a known commodity (which he absolutely is), front offices won't be knocking down the Bears' door to give up valuable draft capital for that contract. They'd maybe get a third-round pick for him. Do you think Chicago could find a player of Moore's caliber in the third round? With Ryan Poles' third-round track record, I doubt it.

If the Bears had been losing games with Moore struggling, this might be a different conversation (although they'd still be in a rough spot with his contract). That hasn't been the case, though. They lead the NFC North with a 10-4 record and look poised to make some noise in the playoffs.

The Bears absolutely should not trade Moore away this offseason. They just need to find a way to make better use of his skill set.