ESPN Analysts Project Massive 2026 Season for Caleb Williams

The hype around Caleb Williams isn't just coming from Chicago Bears fans anymore.

In ESPN's early 2026 predictions, two prominent analysts forecasted a massive season for the Bears' QB1.

Dan Granziano picked Williams to win MVP. Field Yates predicted the 2024 first-overall pick would earn All-Pro honors.

Put another way, Caleb Williams is going to go scorched earth next season.

"There was a ton of good in Williams' second pro season but still so much room for growth," Yates wrote. "Williams' completion percentage will be the area that most point to, and I am bullish that number will improve dramatically next season. The Bears' offense should return mostly intact in 2026, and that familiarity will be instrumental in their franchise quarterback's development."

Graziano's MVP projection signals belief in both Williams' individual performance and the Bears' team success. Quarterbacks rarely win the award without great team results, meaning this prediction assumes Chicago will remain firmly in the NFC contender tier.

MORE: PFF Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears a Defensive Fix They Can't Ignore

"I see the arrow pointing up for Williams with Ben Johnson and a Bears team that arrived well ahead of schedule," Graziano wrote. "Williams has that fourth-quarter clutch gene, and even if the Bears fix their defense to where he doesn't need as many clutch performances, he should have plenty of opportunities to showcase his abilities in a tough NFC North."

Caleb Williams already demonstrated late-game heroics and rare playmaking ability in 2025. Under head coach Ben Johnson, the offense steadily improved as the season progressed. Williams' chemistry with the Bears' young playmakers grew week over week, and by the time the season ended, Chicago's offense developed a reputation as one of the NFL's most exciting units.

MORE: Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft Connects Bears to a Fix at One of Their Thinnest Positions

Last year this time, there were whispers about Caleb Williams being a bust.

Now, he's a popular pick to be the 2026 NFL MVP.

What a time to be a Chicago Bears fan.