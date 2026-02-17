ESPN Connects Chicago Bears to Intriguing Defensive Move in 2026 Free Agency

The Chicago Bears' safety room is one of the biggest question marks on the roster entering the 2026 offseason, and ESPN's Matt Bowen believes he knows a solution.

With both Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III set to hit free agency, the Bears could be looking at a near-total reset on the back end of Dennis Allen's defense. As a result, Bowen connected Chicago to Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl.

"Both of Chicago's starting safeties (Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III) are free agents, opening up some spots," Bowen wrote. " In coordinator Dennis Allen's defense, Curl can play as an interchangeable safety and improve the Bears' run defense. And don't be surprised if the team brings back Byard to join him, too."

MORE: Chicago Bears Land Interior Force in Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

It's a fit that makes sense for several reasons.

Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen's scheme demands versatility from its safeties. Curl has built his reputation as a physical, downhill player who can handle box duties while still holding up in coverage. That flexibility would be valuable if the Bears want to disguise pre-snap looks and shore up a run defense that struggled mightily at times in 2025.

There's also the financial component. The Bears aren't operating with the same salary-cap freedom they enjoyed in recent offseasons. After big contracts were handed out to players like DJ Moore, Joe Thuney, and others, GM Ryan Poles must be as fiscally responsible as possible this offseason. Curl would likely command a significant deal, but he shouldn't be at the top of the market.

Bowen's projection of Curl pairing with Byard is interesting. Byard would provide the leadership and ball skills he showcased during his All-Pro season in 2025. Bringing him back on a short-term deal could stabilize the secondary, while Curl would bring a younger, more physical complement.

MORE: Chicago Bears' Breakout Defender Linked to AFC Squad Ahead of 2026 NFL Free Agency

It's a strategy that would allow the Chicago Bears to avoid reaching on a safety at No. 25 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, too.

The biggest takeaway here is this: The Bears have no choice but to address safety in free agency. Whether it's re-signing their own or spending money on a player like Kam Curl, Poles won't be able to kick this can down the road.

As a result, Curl could be one of the first additions the Bears make in what's shaping up to be a pivotal offseason in their 2026 Super Bowl hopes.

More Chicago Bears News: