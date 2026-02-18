ESPN Names Former Bears' 3rd-Round Pick Who Could Benefit From a Fresh Start in 2026

When ESPN recently identified Kiran Amegadjie as a player who could benefit from a fresh start, it wasn't exactly shocking.

In fact, it lines up with where the former third-round pick is at this point in his career.

Amegadjie joined the Bears in 2024 and entered the league as a developmental tackle with intriguing upside. At 6-foot-5 with elite length and athletic traits, he profiled as the kind of Day 2 tackle that teams covet. He was raw but moldable, and the Bears invested valuable draft capital in him, which signaled a long-term plan.

But two offseason slater, that projection hasn't materialized.

As ESPN noted, Amegadjie has struggled blocking in space, particularly when tasked with mirroring NFL speed on the edge. Those concerns prompted a move to guard, which is common when tackles can't hang on the outside. While positional versatility is generally viewed as a plus, Amegadjie's move was more about failure than value.

Now, with the Bears fully invested in a rebuilt offensive line, Amegadjie's chance at becoming a starter anytime soon is gone.

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (72). | David Banks-Imagn Images

"It's a shame to get rid of a player who grew up near the Windy City, but it's pretty clear that Amegadjie isn't in the Bears' plans going forward," ESPN's Aaron Schatz wrote. "The 2024 third-round pick likely would have been cut in last season's training camp if not for his Day 2 draft upside. His struggles blocking in space led the Bears to start working him at guard instead of tackle. He could use a fresh start with a new organization for whom he could play guard from Day 1 and hopefully fulfill his collegiate potential as a run blocker."

Coming out of Yale, Amegadjie was praised for his run blocking and physical traits more than his immediate readiness to contribute in the NFL. Some offensive linemen can take several seasons to fully develop, and it's still too early to say Amegadjie is a lost cause. ESPN's suggestion that he might benefit from landing with a team willing to start him at guard from Day 1 isn't unreasonable. A defined role and a fresh start might unlock his potential.

For Chicago, there's no rush to cut bait. He's still on a rookie contract, and he does have traits that are hard to find. Plus, the Bears do have questions at left tackle, and while no one is betting on Amegadjie emerging as a viable starter there anymore, ya never know.

I'd bet on the Chicago Bears keeping Kiran Amegadjie around for one more season. He's a low-risk, high-reward player at this point.

