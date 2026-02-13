ESPN Raises Major 2026 Offseason Question for Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears don't have a quarterback controversy. They don't have a coaching search. The locker room and the culture are strong.

But that doesn't mean the team doesn't have questions facing GM Ryan Poles this offseason. And the biggest is on the defensive side of the ball.

MORE: Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft Connects Bears to a Fix at One of Their Thinnest Positions

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Chicago's defining question in the 2026 offseason is the pass rush.

Specifically, how Poles plans to upgrade it.

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) celebrates after a sack. | David Banks-Imagn Images

"This was one half of the Bears' biggest offseason question a year ago," Cronin wrote. "Chicago ranked 31st in pass rush win rate (29%) despite making pricey additions last free agency (DE Dayo Odeyingbo and DT Grady Jarrett) and using a second-round pick on DT Shemar Turner. Injuries played a role in the Bears not seeing a return on investment in 2025, but Chicago needs to land a dominant edge rusher to play opposite DE Montez Sweat. Until that happens, the Bears will continue to struggle generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. "

For a team that won the NFC North and built what feels like could be a dynamic offense around Caleb Williams, finishing 31st in a foundational defensive metric is a bright red flag.

The Bears did invest heavily in the defensive line last offseason, with Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett the headliners. But neither made good on the contracts they received.

Chicago still lacks a true second edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat, although Austin Booker's semi-breakout season in 2025 might be viewed in higher regard inside Halas Hall than it's getting credit for.

Regardless, the Chicago Bears still need more than just Sweat and Booker if they want to maintain their hold of the NFC North crown and make good on some early hype that has them as a potential Super Bowl team next season.

The Bears' offense has proven it can win games. Now, it's time to level up Chicago's defense.

Until they solve their pass rush, that Super Bowl ceiling will feel like it's still out of reach.