Pro Football Focus Pinpoints the Bears' Biggest 2026 Offseason Question

The Chicago Bears aren't entering the 2026 offseason searching for an identity or looking for a player who can save the franchise.

Instead, what the Bears need is simple: a few upgrades on defense, including an edge rusher.

Pro Football Focus recently analyzed every team's most important roster decision this offseason, and Chicago's was obvious.

"Chicago clearly needs more juice in getting after the quarterback, but general manager Ryan Poles has already invested significant money in his defensive line," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "Will Poles be brave enough to swing another big deal or trade, and possibly cut bait with an underperforming player?"

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Bears aren't searching for answers on offense. They proved they can score under Ben Johnson.

But achieving sustained success requires the defense to do its part, too. And while Chicago was fantastic at taking the ball away in 2025, getting after the quarterback is paramount.

David Banks-Imagn Images

"The Bears finished the season 27th in pressure rate and 25th in PFF pass-rush grade, with those results coming despite playing several high-paid defensive linemen," Locker wrote. "Montez Sweat was solid with a 13.3% pass-rush win rate and 64 pressures, but he received little help. Big-ticket edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo generated only 10 pressures before suffering a torn Achilles, while Grady Jarrett (56.9 overall PFF grade) wasn’t worth his $42.75 million deal."

General manager Ryan Poles has spent big on players like Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Grady Jarrett. Sweat has been very good, but Odeyingbo tore his Achilles in his first season in Chicago, and Jarrett looked like a player on the wrong side of 30.

Still, Poles can't allow past investments to impact his future decisions. The Bears are no longer rebuilding. They're the defending NFC North champions, and that changes the short-term projection.

If the Bears' pass rush remains in the bottom tier, fourth-quarter leads (as rare as they were for Chicago in 2025) will never feel safe.

So, yeah, the 2026 offseason is all about adding an impact edge rusher, whether it's through free agency or the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.