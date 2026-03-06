Everything We Know About a Potential Chicago Bears Trade for Maxx Crosby

The Chicago Bears have repeatedly surfaced as one of the most logical suitors if the Las Vegas Raiders decide to trade star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

While no deal has been completed, the offseason rumor cycle has provided a clearer picture of what a potential trade would entail and why Chicago remains a possible landing spot.

Here is everything that credible reporting and league context suggest about a potential Bears-Crosby blockbuster.

The Raiders’ Asking Price for Maxx Crosby

The biggest obstacle to any deal is the Las Vegas Raiders’ asking price.

Multiple reports, including those citing league insiders like Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter, indicate Las Vegas has not lowered its valuation of Crosby. The Raiders are believed to be seeking two first-round picks and an additional player in any trade package.

That price is comparable to recent blockbuster trades across the league, like the one involving Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last season.

Crosby’s production explains why the Raiders are holding firm. Since entering the NFL in 2019, he has developed into one of the league’s most disruptive defensive players, compiling 69.5 career sacks and more than 130 tackles for loss.

Still, for any interested team, including the Bears, the cost would be significant.

The Salary Cap Reality of a Bears' Maxx Crosby Trade

Crosby’s contract is another major factor.

He signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders last March. For the Bears, that cap hit would require careful planning.

Chicago has already taken steps to improve its financial flexibility this offseason, including trading wide receiver D. J. Moore and releasing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The unexpected retirement of center Drew Dalman freed cap space, too.

As a result, the Bears could realistically take on a contract like Crosby's, assuming they're comfortable with the trade asking price.

Why the Bears Make Sense as a Landing Spot for Crosby

From a roster standpoint, the fit is obvious.

Chicago has an established edge rusher in Montez Sweat, but the defense has struggled to generate consistent pressure from the opposite side.

Adding Crosby would instantly change the dynamic of the defensive front. Pairing him with Sweat could give the Chicago Bears their best pass-rush duo in decades.

The Timeline for a Potential Bears-Maxx Crosby Trade

The timing of a Maxx Crosby trade remains uncertain.

The Raiders appear to be holding firm with their asking price. According to several league insiders, they're getting interest, too.

Another complicating factor in the timeline for a trade is Crosby's health.

Crosby underwent meniscus surgery in January, which could influence when a deal happens since teams typically prefer to finalize trades after medical evaluations are complete.

In other words, a deal could happen before or shortly after the new league year, but the Raiders are under no pressure to rush negotiations.

What Would a Bears Trade Package for Maxx Crosby Look Like?

If Chicago decides to pursue Crosby seriously, the framework would likely include:

Multiple first-round draft picks

Additional mid-round draft capital

Possibly a young player included in the deal

That type of package would align with the Raiders’ reported asking price and recent blockbuster defensive trades across the league.

The Bears would need to decide whether the immediate impact of Crosby outweighs the long-term value of those draft picks.

The Bottom Line

Crosby remains one of the most dominant defensive players potentially available this offseason.

The Raiders’ steep asking price and Crosby’s large contract complicate matters, but Chicago’s recent roster moves have created a pathway that could make a deal possible.

Whether the Bears ultimately pull the trigger will depend on how aggressively they want to pursue a championship window around Caleb Williams. For now, the rumors continue, and as long as Crosby’s future in Las Vegas remains uncertain, the Chicago Bears will likely stay near the center of the conversation.