How the DJ Moore Trade Changes the Chicago Bears’ 2026 NFL Draft Strategy

The Chicago Bears made one of the most surprising moves of the 2026 offseason by trading wide receiver D. J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

In return, Chicago received a 2026 second-round pick. It's a move that could significantly reshape the team’s approach to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

For general manager Ryan Poles, the trade does more than clear salary cap space. It adds flexibility to a draft strategy that was already expected to evolve during free agency.

Extra Second-Round Pick Expands Bears' Draft Flexibility

The most immediate impact of the trade is draft capital.

Second-round selections often become the most valuable currency during the draft because they allow teams to:

Target multiple starting-caliber prospects

Package picks to move up the board

Address multiple roster needs in the same round

For a Bears roster with needs across several critical positions, that type of flexibility is key. Remember: in 2025, Chicago landed Luther Burden and Ozzy Trapilo in the second round.

Wide Receiver Could Enter the Bears' 2026 Draft Conversation

Trading Moore naturally changes the makeup of Chicago’s receiving corps.

The Bears still have key contributors in the wide receiver room, namely Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, but Moore’s departure removes one of the offense’s most consistent playmakers.

That development could push wide receiver higher on the team’s draft board. Indeed, Colston Loveland serves as a big-bodied pass-catcher, making receiver more of an early-Day-3 possibility. But if a quality prospect slides out of Round 1? The Bears can pounce.

Defense Still Expected to Be a Bears' Draft Priority

Even with the offensive ripple effects of the Moore trade, many league analysts still expect Chicago to prioritize defense early in the draft.

The Bears finished the 2025 season with several areas that could benefit from reinforcements, including:

Interior defensive line

Safety

Edge rusher

Early mock drafts have consistently connected Chicago to defensive prospects in Round 1, particularly players capable of generating interior pressure.

The additional second-round pick increases the likelihood that the Bears can address multiple defensive needs without forcing a reach.

The Bigger Picture for the Bears' 2026 Draft Plan

By turning DJ Moore into premium draft capital, Chicago can reshape the roster with younger, cost-controlled talent.

That approach aligns with how many successful teams structure their roster around a quarterback who's inching closer to a massive second contract.

Why the DJ Moore Trade Could Shape the Bears’ Offseason

The Bears now enter the 2026 NFL Draft with more options than they had before the trade.

Chicago can use the additional pick to address a position of need, move around the board, or potentially add another playmaker to the offense.

And don't forget about Maxx Crosby. The extra second-round pick could make the Bears' first-rounder up for grabs.

Whatever direction they choose, the Moore trade ensures one thing: the Bears’ draft strategy just became significantly more flexible.