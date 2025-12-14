Final score prediction: Will Bears avoid dreaded trap game in Week 15 vs. Browns?

Frigid conditions will dominate the headlines in Week 15's clash between the Chicago Bears (9-4) and Cleveland Browns (3-10) at Soldier Field, but the real story is whether Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams can prevent Shedeur Sanders from stealing a win and strike a fatal blow to the Bears' playoff hopes.

Yes, that's how much is on the line in Sunday's game.

A Bears win means they reach the ever-elusive 10-win mark. With games against the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions remaining, reaching 11 wins will be a challenge. It will take at least 10 wins to make this year's playoffs out of the NFC.

So, yeah. Week 15 is a must-win game for the Chicago Bears.

It's a game they should win, too. The Browns are limping into Soldier Field with visions of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft dancing through fans' minds. Indeed, Sanders had a stat-stuffing performance against the Tennessee Titans in a losing effort in Week 14, but he'll face a more difficult challenge against the Bears behind a rag-tag mix of backup offensive linemen.

It's Dennis Allen's job to make those same fans hope for brighter days from Fernando Mendoza.

Browns game statuses



OUT

Conklin

Ward

Njoku

Teller

Huntington

Sampson

Watson (*not on 53)



QUESTIONABLE

Bitonio

Graham

Tillman

Zinter

Corley — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 12, 2025

And while much has been made of the extreme cold that's expected to turn Soldier Field into an ice box, it's the kind of afternoon that should play into the Bears' strengths.

Bears will lean on run game in Week 15 vs. Browns

Ben Johnson's offense sports the NFL's most punishing rushing attack thanks to the productive combination of veteran D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai. Both running backs should have a healthy dose of carries against a Browns defense that's been vulnerable against the run in recent weeks.

Over the past five weeks, backfields from the Jets, Ravens, Raiders, 49ers, and Titans have combined for 127 carries for 538 yards and four touchdowns against Cleveland.

The Bears should add a least another 150 rushing yards to that total on Sunday.

As for the Bears' passing game, it's likely to face a tougher challenge. Myles Garrett is on a historic sack pace, and rookie left tackle Ozzy Trapilo has no chance (literally, no chance) against him. Johnson must get creative to keep Williams out of harm's way.

Perhaps the best (and only) way the Bears will be able to do that is to run, run, and run some more. And that's been a strong recipe for winning football in Chicago in 2025.

Fear not, Bears fans. Chicago won't fall victim to a trap game in Week 15. This team is well-coached; there's strong veteran leadership on both sides of the ball. And there's no denying that the Bears are the superior team in this matchup.

It will be a game that Chicago can enjoy from start to finish, as it won't ever feel like it was in doubt.

Final Score: Bears 24 Browns 13