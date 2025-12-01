Former NFL coach gives a high-level endorsement of Ben Johnson

It's tough to quantify just how much of an impact Ben Johnson had made on the Chicago Bears. At 9-3, he has already nearly doubled their win total from last season (5), and there are still five games to go.

Johnson's Bears are not only alone atop the NFC North, but they're also the number one seed in the entire conference after the Rams lost today. This is the first time in 19 years that Chicago is leading the NFC at this point in the season.

He's been everything advertised and then some.

"He's, without question, the man for the job."



—Rex Ryan on Bears HC Ben Johnson outcoaching the Eagles 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Wo1E8b1Xw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 30, 2025

Rex Ryan was an NFL head coach for 7 seasons. He knows what it takes to lead a team. A glowing endorsement, which is exactly what he gave Johnson, from him should not be ignored.

"Look at the energy that this guy brings to that locker room," Ryan said. "But let me tell you, it ain't easy. This guy makes you accountable, and this whole team is buying in. That's why this is a dangerous football team."

One of the craziest aspects of the Bears' 9-3 record thus far, besides the fact that they only won five games last year, is that they started 0-2. Johnson never questioned the talent, but he did have questions about their work ethic, specifically when the cameras are off.

Ben Johnson: “I think our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship caliber team.”



😬pic.twitter.com/aEikSegc0M — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 17, 2025

Johnson later mentioned that he doesn't "speak to his players through the media", but he knew those comments would get back to the locker room. That's honestly the only thing he's ever said to the media that I don't believe (he's refreshingly honest and open in every media session). I'm convinced that he was publicly calling them out in that moment, and that's the result he wanted. It was his chance to see whether his players had enough competitive fire within themselves to answer the slight.

With nine wins and only one loss since that moment, it feels safe to say they did just that. They answered it with an exclamation point.

Johnson's fingerprints are all over the team's 9-3 record, and that's not only due to his ability to call plays. They're also there due to his ability to lead the locker room. To push the right buttons when they need pushing.

They might not have had a winning culture in Week Two, but they've certainly established one now. Ben Johnson deserves much credit for that.

Ben Johnson sure looks like he was worth the wait. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 28, 2025

Yes. Yes he certainly does.