Former NFL coach gives a high-level endorsement of Ben Johnson
In this story:
It's tough to quantify just how much of an impact Ben Johnson had made on the Chicago Bears. At 9-3, he has already nearly doubled their win total from last season (5), and there are still five games to go.
Johnson's Bears are not only alone atop the NFC North, but they're also the number one seed in the entire conference after the Rams lost today. This is the first time in 19 years that Chicago is leading the NFC at this point in the season.
He's been everything advertised and then some.
Rex Ryan was an NFL head coach for 7 seasons. He knows what it takes to lead a team. A glowing endorsement, which is exactly what he gave Johnson, from him should not be ignored.
"Look at the energy that this guy brings to that locker room," Ryan said. "But let me tell you, it ain't easy. This guy makes you accountable, and this whole team is buying in. That's why this is a dangerous football team."
One of the craziest aspects of the Bears' 9-3 record thus far, besides the fact that they only won five games last year, is that they started 0-2. Johnson never questioned the talent, but he did have questions about their work ethic, specifically when the cameras are off.
Johnson later mentioned that he doesn't "speak to his players through the media", but he knew those comments would get back to the locker room. That's honestly the only thing he's ever said to the media that I don't believe (he's refreshingly honest and open in every media session). I'm convinced that he was publicly calling them out in that moment, and that's the result he wanted. It was his chance to see whether his players had enough competitive fire within themselves to answer the slight.
With nine wins and only one loss since that moment, it feels safe to say they did just that. They answered it with an exclamation point.
Johnson's fingerprints are all over the team's 9-3 record, and that's not only due to his ability to call plays. They're also there due to his ability to lead the locker room. To push the right buttons when they need pushing.
They might not have had a winning culture in Week Two, but they've certainly established one now. Ben Johnson deserves much credit for that.
Yes. Yes he certainly does.
More Chicago Bears News
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian