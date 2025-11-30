With some help from the Carolina Panthers, who came away with a 31-28 upset win over the Rams today, the Bears are now officially the NFC's number-one seed. They would receive a first-round bye if the season ended today.

The Chicago #Bears are not only in first place of the NFC North.



THEY'RE THE #1 TEAM IN THE NFC FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2006!



At 9-3, the Bears have the edge over the Rams (who also sit at 9-3) due to having a better record against fellow NFC opponents. They now control their own destiny in the absolutely loaded NFC playoff picture.

It's been a long time coming for Chicago. Even during some of their best years in recent memory, they never held the top seed in the conference this late in a season. They never overtook the Rams or Saints in 2018, when they finished 12-4. They never overtook the Falcons when they were a game away from the Super Bowl during the 2010 season, when they went 11-5 and were the NFC's second seed.

It's been 19 years since they've been the number one seed in the conference this late in a season.

Even the most optimistic fans didn't expect the team to be the number one seed after the first 13 weeks of the season. They're playing much better than expected in Ben Johnson's first year at the helm.

With a difficult remaining schedule, it remains to be seen whether they can hold onto the NFC's top seed through the remainder of the year. However, in my opinion, the season will be considered a success no matter what happens the rest of the way. The team has seen what they need to from Caleb Williams, who is enjoying a breakout season, and Ben Johnson, who has injected a winning culture into the locker room (which instills confidence that they have no intentions of resting on their laurels anytime soon).

They have two games against the rival Packers over the next three weeks. They hold a half-game lead over Green Bay, so the outcome there will be vital in their ability to hold onto the lead.

The Bears control their own destiny in the NFC one year after they 5-12 and lost ten games in a row. What a world we live in.