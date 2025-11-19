Former NFL TE gives a glowing review of Colston Loveland
Some were already giving up on Colston Loveland after a slow start to the year. Tyler Warren, who was taken four picks later in this year's draft, was destroying defenses every week, while the University of Michigan product was buried in a stacked receiver room.
Loveland only had 78 yards over the first six weeks of the season (albeit with one game missed due to a hip injury). However, he has 251 receiving yards over the next four weeks. Warren has a respectable 247 yards over the same span. Loveland has certainly closed the gap in recent weeks and has made his early detractors look downright silly in the process.
Even with the 21-year-old only scratching the surface, fans and media pundits alike are starting to recognize just how good he can be. Former NFL TE (and current Chicago Sports Network Reporter/Analyst) Clay Harbor gave his take on just how good Loveland can be this afternoon while speaking to 670 The Score's Marshall Harris.
"He will start [line up] in the backfield, he will start in the slot, he will start at X or Z, they will motion him around," Harbor said. "For you [Loveland] to pick that up as a rookie, let me tell you, Marshall, it's not easy. It's very impressive. The sky's the limit for this kid."
Harbor was teammates with Brent Celek, Rob Gronkowski, and Jimmy Graham. He knows a thing or two about quality TE play.
On top of his obvious skills in the pass-catching department, Harbor also highlighted Loveland's ability to hold his own as a blocker.
Loveland's knack for consistently showing up in the big moments is another impressive aspect of his game. His three biggest catches this season were examples of a big-time player making a big-time play in a gotta have it moment. I included the first (and most obvious one) above, where he scored the game-winning touchdown against Cincinnati. However, his spinning third-down catch to keep the drive alive against the Giants was the epitome of clutch. So was his catch and run against the Vikings below.
His career might not have started with a bang, but he's been everything the Bears thought they were getting and more. It's safe to say they have no regrets about making him the tenth overall pick.
Clay Harbor has already taken notice, and it's only a matter of time before the rest of the league catches on.