Vikings special teams coordinator throws shade at Bears' return unit
The Bears' special teams unit was almost a major factor contributing to a loss against Minnesota. They helped spark a Vikings comeback by allowing a 43-yard punt return that set them up near the red zone early in the fourth quarter. They were in the end zone for their first touchdown of the game two plays later. Kicker Cairo Santos also missed a 45-yard field goal just over five minutes later.
Then the Vikings scored a go-ahead touchdown with just 50 seconds left, and the Bears desperately needed a spark. Chicago's return unit certainly got the memo. Devin Duvernay lured Minnesota's return unit into crashing down before angling the return wide to the outside. 56 yards later, and the Bears were in a prime position to take back the lead. They did just that four plays later.
One person who wasn't impressed with the Bears' game-sealing return was, ironically, the guy who was responsible for ensuring the Vikings' coverage unit held up their end of the bargain. Their special teams coordinator, Matt Daniels, gave the Bears' return unit one helluva backhanded compliment on Tuesday.
"A lot of respect for the Chicago Bears, their unit, Devin Duvernay, but I mean, it could have been anybody," said Daniels. "If you got a son or anybody, all he did was just catch it and run back to the field. Everybody just kind of got washed inside, and it wasn't anything that they did more so than a lack of us maintaining our leverage and keeping the football inside shoulder.”
I'm sorry, but WHAT? You're saying anybody can play in the NFL? Anybody's kid is capable of icing the game with a 56-yard kick return? That was absolutely not the right thing to say. Especially when he was the one responsible for making sure his unit was ready for the moment. He was the one most responsible for ensuring that anybody's son couldn't bounce a big return on his unit. Coach clearly ate sour grapes for lunch.
Daniels has been the Vikings' special teams coordinator since 2022 and has been an assistant special teams coach since 2018. You'd think he'd have more respect for the level of talent that it takes to make a big play on special teams.
Did the Vikings drop a ball on the return? Sure. They lost contain. The Bears still had to pick it up, though. They did in a big way.
Saying "no disrespect" doesn't automatically nullify your follow-up statement where you blatantly disrespect your opponent. The opponent that just beat you with the help of major late-game contributions from the unit that you are throwing shade at. Even someone's kid should be able to make that distinction.