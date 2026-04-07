Giants' Comments on Dexter Lawrence Are Great News for Bears' Possible Pursuit

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh didn't mince words when it comes to possibly trading players and that's good news for the Chicago Bears if they have interest in Dexter Lawrence.

Harbaugh addressed the media on Tuesday, the same day the Giants arrived for voluntary workouts. Of course, the New York media had questions about Lawrence, who has reportedly requested a trade.

When asked if Lawrence would remain with the Giants in 2026, Harbaugh did not give a definitive answer, although he does believe the star defensive lineman will ultimately stay.

“We’ll find out. I think the prospects are going to be high. Speaking for the Giants, we want Dexter here. And I believe Dexter wants to be here," Harbaugh said, per The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll. "But there’s business involved.”

Harbaugh says 'everyone is tradable'

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The more interesting comment from Harbaugh came when he was asked about the future of edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has also been the subject of trade rumors this offseason.

In his response to the question about Thibodeaux, Harbaugh gave a general and very frank answer that no doubt turned heads.

"Everyone is tradable," Harbaugh said, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. “The business part of it is the business part of it.”

That's a strong statement coming from Harbaugh because the belief has been that Lawrence is someone the Giants simply cannot afford to trade.

After all, Lawrence is an elite player and the Giants are already on shaky ground along the defensive line. Even Harbaugh has previously said just how important Lawrence is.

"He's super, super important. He's a cornerstone football player -- not really a cornerstone, more like the middle stone," Harbaugh said of Lawrence during the combine. "He's right in the middle. He's a very big stone, and he's a very active, athletic one."

Good news for the Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Harbaugh's comments are great news for the Bears, as they leave the door at least slightly ajar for the Giants to trade the superstar defender, who would instantly upgrade Chicago's defense.

Chicago was one of the worst teams in the league at defending the run last season and Lawrence has been an elite run defender during his his Pro Bowl career. Lawrence has also proven to be a top-notch pass-rusher up the middle and that's another box Chicago needs to check.

The biggest concern with Lawrence is he's coming off a down season, but at 28 years old, there's no reason to suspect he's declining and it's logical to think going to a better team will help Lawrence rebound in 2026.