Has A Potential Trade Destination Emerged For DJ Moore And The Bears?

A big move in the AFC East Tuesday might have some ripple effects for the Bears and the NFC North.

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach after interviewing a number of candidates, including ex-OC Brian Daboll. Josh Allen’s new favorite offensive mind won out, though, and Brady will take over after years of being a head-coach hopeful.

Turns out, Brady’s promotion might create an interesting opportunity for the Bears, if they want it.

As we know, DJ Moore’s future has felt a lot less certain after a down 2025 campaign and a controversial final game, in which a miscommunication between himself and Caleb Williams resulted in a game-losing interception in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams. Though general manager Ryan Poles vociferously defended the tough veteran, who played through injury in that last game as well as many others, he didn’t exactly slam the door on Moore being available for a trade.

Which brings us to Brady, Allen, and the Bills.

Allen remains one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but injuries and a lack of difference-makers at the receiver position aside from Khalil Shakir hampered the passing game in key moments the past two years—as did a number of ill-timed mistakes by Allen.

The bottom line, though, is that most of Allen’s best years in the NFL came when he had Stefon Diggs, a bonafide WR1 before his ACL injury, as his running mate. The year Diggs got to Buffalo after a trad with the Vikings, Allen exploded into the player he is today, becoming a model for how many organizations develop their young quarterbacks.

Diggs, of course, is now about to play in the Super Bowl after serving that same role for Drake Maye in New England, helping him blossom into an MVP candidate in just his second year. And Allen is watching from the couch after struggling to take a depleted receiver room to the Promised Land.

The Bears might be able to interest him in a still-young receiver with some tread on the tires and some motivation to prove himself in Moore, who proved toward the end of the season he can still play like a WR1 on a given night.

What’s more: he and Brady overlapped in Carolina during the 2020-21 seasons, when Brady was the offensive coordinator under then-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Despite the Panthers being awful, Moore still managed to top 1,100 receiving yards in both those seasons with a cornucopia of quarterbacks, including Teddy Bridgewater, PJ Walker, Cam Newton, and Sam Darnold. He was the clear No. 1 receiver in town there in a way he won’t be again here in Chicago, due to the emergence of Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze, and eventually Luther Burden III. And he would immediately become the best playmaker at the position if he went to the Bills now.

With Moore still just 28 years old, the Bears could maybe get a third- or fourth-rounder back in return for the ability to free up space for Loveland to assert himself as the team’s top option in the pass game and Burden to shine as a younger, more explosive version of Moore at this stage in this careers. Plus, it would save the Bears some money against the cap as well.

Though I’d personally be happy to see Moore return and prove the doubters wrong in 2026, it seems like a trade between the Bears and Bills for his services might end up the best of both worlds. We’ll see if Chicago has any desire to mull that over this spring, including at the NFL Combine in February.

