3 Bears studs and (almost) another crazy comeback in thriller vs. 49ers

The unbelieva-Bears did it again ... almost.

After authoring an NFL-record six comeback wins this year when trailing in the final two minutes, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears were doing it again. But this time were major potholes.

Trailing the San Francisco 49ers 42-38 in a game that could've kept the Bears alive for the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs, the mistakes came aplenty. Tight end Colston Loveland dropped a pass. So to did co-rookie Luther Burden. Williams - though backpedaling under intense pressure - underthrew a wide-open Devin Duvernay what likely would have been a go-ahead touchdown.

Despite those plays, the Bears had one final chance for another improbable victory. In the first game in NFL history to be tied at 7, 14, 21, 28 and 35, the 15th play of their drive from San Francisco's 2-yard line with :04 remaining would be the game-deciding snap.

Williams dropped back but saw nobody open in the end zone. He yanked his leg out of sack and bought more time. He rolled left. He surveyed. He back-pedaled. And, finally, in a desperate heave, he threw the ball toward rookie receiver Jahdae Walker ... but it came up short, merely one-hopping him for an incompletion.

A look at Chicago's studs in a heart-breaking loss in San Francisco:

STUD: T.J. Edmunds

On a night when the defense coughed up 42 points and 496 yards there weren't many standouts, but the linebacker got them off to a 7-0 start with a 34-yard Pick Six on the game's first snap.

STUD: Luther Burden

Without receivers Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus the Bears needed another weapon and the rookie stepped up with eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.

STUD: Offensive Line

Led by its two newly christened Pro Bowlers (Drew Dalman and Joe Thuney), the front five gave Chicago every chance to win. The Bears averaged five yards per rush and Williams dropped back 42 times without being sacked.

