Bears stock market: Three rookies up after win over Vikings
It wasn’t exactly a cakewalk for the Bears on Sunday. But then again, this team just wouldn’t be what it is if they won easily.
For now, Chicago will take being 7-3 and keeping themselves in the hunt for the division title by getting vengeance on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Here are a few of the key positive contributions that made that win happen.
Grady Jarrett
This hasn’t been a banner year by any means for the former star defensive tackle. But his four pressures, including the one that forced the errant JJ McCarthy throw to Kevin Byard picked off, were the most he’s had in a game all year. The Bears need strong interior play, especially interior pass pressure, if they’re going to go anywhere down the stretch. Jarrett finally putting a good game together is huge.
Luther Burden III
It wasn’t a perfect performance from Burden, who had a drop on a possible explosive play down the field. But all things considered, the rookie’s overall involvement and the impact of the three catches he had suggest his role will only increase. The Bears have been needing to find ways to get the ball in his hands for weeks, and he proved dynamic on a catch-and-run that turned into a first down and created separation as an outside receiver, too. At this point, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be getting at least six touches a game. He’s too good not to touch the ball.
The Bears’ running backs
Both D’Andre Swift (21 carries, 93 yards) and Kyle Monangai (23 yards, TD) ran their butts off against Minnesota. Swift, in particular, continues to improve as the year goes on, running hard downhill through arm tackles and exploiting cutback lanes better than he did earlier this season. That seven-yard run at the end might well have saved the game by making it a closer field goal for Cairo Santos. His rookie understudy, meanwhile, looks like a guy defenders want no part of when he’s barreling through the hole. The Bears don’t win this game without them.
Colston Loveland
That first down catch-and-run on 3rd-and-13 in the fourth quarter is the definition of clutch. He continues to make Cole Kmet more obsolete with each passing game. It might not have started off great, but call this one a hit for Ryan Poles.
Devin Duvernay
Sometimes all you need is one, and Duvernay’s came at the perfect time. His monster kick return saved what had started looking like an epic special teams choke job and set up the game-winning field goal for Santos. Hopefully, this is the start of a big second-half for the Pro Bowl return man.