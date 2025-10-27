Is it time for Chicago Bears fans to panic about Caleb Williams?
Is it time for Chicago Bears fans to panic about quarterback Caleb Williams? No.
However, it is time for Williams to deliver on the promise of his 2024 scouting report, the one that led him to being the first overall pick of the NFL Draft and the player charged with breaking the wheel of quarterback failure in Chicago.
Indeed, Williams is only seven games into his partnership with coach Ben Johnson, but if recent history is an indication, Johnson's most recent QB project, Jared Goff, began his journey into the NFL MVP conversation at this point in his relationship with the Bears' mastermind play caller.
But as The Athletic's Mike Sando pointed out, Goff was admittedly in a different place in his career when Johnson's system unlocked him.
"Goff was already a seasoned pro and successful timing-oriented passer with a Super Bowl start when Johnson became his play caller," Sando wrote. "He had also spent a full season in Detroit with Johnson on staff. (Johnson was the tight ends coach before being promoted to pass game coordinator midway through the 2021 season.)"
So, while the talking heads will certainly compare Williams and Goff's timelines, it's not exactly apples to apples.
Chicago Bears must keep the faith with Caleb Williams
It's frustrating for Bears Nation to watch New England Patriots QB Drake Maye and Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix continue to develop week over week, while Caleb Williams remains a roller coaster ride of emotions.
"Is there progress being made with Caleb Williams? Yes," a coach told Sando. "Is it where you want to see it at the moment of truth? No."
And that's the point, right? It's not that Williams isn't doing good things. He's been a key factor in three of the Bears' four wins. But he also deserves a fair share of blame for the team's three losses.
In other words, he's playing very much like a .500 quarterback. Perhaps, Williams projects to be more like Jay Cutler than Patrick Mahomes.
Williams ended Week 8's loss to the Ravens 25 of 38 for 285 yards and one interception.
The Chicago Bears will continue to champion patience during Ben Johnson's first season with Caleb Williams. And, yes, patience is required anytime an uber-talented quarterback is in his first year with an offensive wizard.
So, stay patient, Bears fans. Don't panic. At least, not yet. But it's OK to become critical of quarterback play that doesn't meet expectations.
That's exactly what happened in the Bears' meltdown against the Ravens.