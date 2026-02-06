Joe Thuney Wins NFL's Inaugural Protector of the Year Award

Joe Thuney has been one of the league's best offensive linemen for a long time. He now has a shiny new trophy to prove it.

The 33-year-old was awarded the inaugural Protector of the Year Award at tonight's NFL Honors show.

For the first time ever: The 2025 Protector of the Year is Chicago Bears G Joe Thuney. pic.twitter.com/LeIUCXJJ4D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2026

The award was created to show much-needed attention to a position group that often gets ignored. It was a smart move by the NFL to show recognition to some of the best big men in the game.

It's also a fitting honor for Thuney, who was selected to his third-straight (and fifth overall) All-Pro team this season. He also earned his fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance.

With that said, those honors honestly pale in comparison to this one. This feels like a yearly honor that has a lot of running room. It's not going anywhere anytime soon, and Thuney will always be remembered as the first player to win it.

Thuney started every game at left guard and even made an impromptu start at left tackle (just like he did for Kansas City late in the '24 season) in the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams. He was a stabilizing force on the interior of Chicago's offensive line, and more than held his own against Jared Verse on the outside when forced to do so.

Ryan Poles' decision to trade a fourth-round pick for Thuney last offseason provided immediate dividends for an offensive line in dire need of consistency. In fact, it might've been his most shrewd transaction since he became the Bears' GM in 2022.

He had an immeasurable impact on one of the most improved units in the NFL. They cut their sack total from 68 one year ago to only 24 this season, and Thuney was a major reason why that was the case. He allowed zero sacks, 15 pressures, and only one QB hit. It was truly a ridiculously efficient season.

Now the goal for Chicago will be to make sure the big guy can finish his career with Chicago. Hopefully he can help