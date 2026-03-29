Kalif Raymond Reveals Why He Chose Bears over Lions in Free Agency

Many Chicago Bears fans may not be able to remember the last time that this city was a premier free agency destination, especially when it comes to offensive players. But after a breakout 2025 season, one that included clinching the 2025 NFC North championship and pulling off a miraculous Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, that's exactly where the Bears find themselves.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond spent the last five years with the Detroit Lions. His stats as a receiver were modest, but he thrived on special teams, returning three punts for touchdowns over the last four years, tied for the most in that period. He could have come back for a sixth season in Detroit, but the All-Pro returner chose the Chicago Bears in free agency, and now we know why.

Raymond told Dan Pompei of The Athletic that he "wanted to play in Ben [Johnson]'s offense," which is why he chose to sign with the Bears instead of returning to Dan Campbell's Lions. "He's extraordinarily creative, and honestly, you can be in any spot on the offense, and he will find a way to get you the ball. Just to be under him is a great privilege."

Kalif Raymond: I chose Bears over Lions to play in Ben Johnson's offense. https://t.co/YXvDTv4zzk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 28, 2026

You read that right, Bears fans. A wide receiver has said that it would be a 'great privilege' to play for the Chicago Bears. A wide receiver chose the franchise with such a bad history at that position that its career receiving yards record is still held by Johnny Morris, who last played an NFL game in 1967. What a time to be alive.

Kalif Raymond is taking over for Olamide Zaccheaus as the Bears' veteran WR3

After trading DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills ahead of free agency, and with the departure of Olamide Zaccheaus, the Bears were left with too little experience in the wide receiver room. That's where Raymond comes in. Aside from his electric punt return skills, the nine-year veteran can provide mentorship for the like of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Jahdae Walker.

But he's more than just a veteran mentor. According to Pompei, Ben Johnson sees a clear role for Raymond as the WR3 in his offense. Last year, that was Zaccheaus' spot, and he racked up 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 65 receptions. Johnson seems to believe that Raymond offers even more upside.

Ben Johnson tells me he can envision Kalif Raymond being the Bears' No. 3 WR. And that's one big reason Raymond is a former Lion. I've been working on this story since last season, and am making it free to read without a sub here. https://t.co/nv7oA62I5s pic.twitter.com/M168syJMhT — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) March 27, 2026

The Bottom Line

Ever since a disastrous first year with the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell has transformed that team into a widely respected juggernaut in the NFC, collecting two NFC North division titles and an NFC Championship game appearance along the way. Even after Ben Johnson left his offensive coordinator role in Detroit to become Chicago's head coach, Detroit's offense remained potent.

Yet Kalif Raymond abandoned his home of five years and chose to follow Ben Johnson to Chicago. That's a testament to the kind of system that Johnson has created in Chicago after just one year, that a veteran player would leave a good situation out of a desire to be a part of it. But that's just the latest example of the Ben Johnson effect.

So long as Ben Johnson is calling the shots and the Iceman is throwing the rock, free agents are going to see Chicago as a premier destination.