Latest 2024 NFL Draft Quarterback Re-Ranking Is a Head-Scratcher for Bears Fans

Another 2024 NFL Draft quarterback re-ranking was published this week, and it isn't kind to Caleb Williams, who the Chicago Bears selected with the first overall pick.

In this Bleacher Report breakdown, Williams checks in at No. 4, behind Drake Maye (1), Bo Nix (2), and Jayden Daniels (3).

"Caleb Williams hasn't exactly lived up to the hype as the No. 1 overall pick in his class, but he's far from a draft bust," Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wrote.

Hasn't lived up to expectations? Clearly, this take isn't familiar with the Bears fan experience.

Williams finished the 2025 season with the Chicago Bears' single-season passing record, orchestrated seven fourth-quarter comeback wins (the most by any QB under 25 years old), led Chicago to their first NFC North title since 2018, and was the reason why the Bears won their first playoff game since 2010.

Caleb Williams '25 regular season;



PASSING:

-3,942 yards

-27 TD

-7 INT



RUSHING:

-388 yards

-3 TD



RECEVING:

-22 yards

-1 TD



Total yards: 4,330

Total TDs: 31



From a rookie season of being sacked 68 times & 3 play callers to this.



What a job by CW18.



We're in good hands. pic.twitter.com/ykXsNgfMNP — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 5, 2026

Caleb Williams hasn't just lived up to Bears fans' expectations; he's already exceeded them.

Indeed, Williams hasn't been flawless, and Bleacher Report fairly notes his low completion percentage. But context matters. The Bears leaned into aggression and extended plays, and had a pair of rookie pass-catchers learning on the job.

And don't forget about the disastrous situation Williams was forced into as a rookie. He was mismagaged by Matt Eberlfus, one of the worst head coaches in team history, and Shane Waldron, the absolute worst offensive coordinator ever to roam Chicago's sideline.

The fact he managed to survive that football natural disaster is enough of a reason to rank him first on this list.

Ranking Williams fourth in the 2024 quarterback draft class doesn't reflect what Bears fans watch every Sunday. It reflects the lingering frustration that the Chicago Bears quarterback punchline is finally over.

And that's the truly ridiculous part.