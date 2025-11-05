National outlets react to Chicago Bears' trade for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
The Chicago Bears were among the teams that were predicted to be aggressive at the 2025 NFL Draft deadline, and while GM Ryan Poles didn't pull off a blockbuster deal, he did add a former first-round pick to the defensive end rotation
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka entered the NFL as the 32nd overall pick (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) in the 2021 NFL Draft, The Bucs declined his fifth-year option, leading him to sign a one-year, $4.75 million deal with the Cleveland Browns last offseason.
Needless to say, his time with the Browns wasn't great. He appeared in eight games and failed to register a sack. Indeed, sacks haven't come in bunches during Tryon's career; he only has 15 in five seasons, including just two in the last 23 games.
If you trust analytics, then perhaps there's hope for Tryon to breakout in Chicago. He has a 72.5 season grade from Pro Football Focus, including a career-best 73.5 pass-rush grade despite the lack of production. By comparison, Tryon's pass-rush grade is higher than Montez Sweat's this year.
Still, the Bears' deadline deal wasn't greeted with A+ grades across the national media landscape.
Here's a breakdown of how some national writers viewed the deal.
Sports Illustrated
"This trade doesn’t do much to move the needle. At this point, Tryon-Shoyinka is more of a roster filler than he is an actual impact player. Throughout 74 career games, he’s only notched more than one sack on two occasions, ironically one of them coming against Chicago in 2023." -Matt Verderame
Yahoo Sports
"The defense needed reinforcements, and just one came in the form of edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. It's not a bad dice roll, but it's also likely not going to make much of a difference in Chicago's quest to make the playoffs in Year 1 under head coach Ben Johnson." - Yahoo Sports staff
Pro Football Focus
"Adding Tryon-Shoyinka is a solid depth move for a Bears team that lost Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles injury this past week. Tryon-Shoyinka has been on the field for just 14 snaps as a pass-rusher for the Browns this season, but he has managed to registered three pressures on those snaps, and registered 20 pressures or more in each of his first four seasons in the league." -PFF.com
Bleacher Report
"Joy Tryon-Shoyinka probably won't move the needle much for the Chicago Bears. The 2021 first-round pick has rarely played up to his draft status and has recorded just 15 sacks in four-plus seasons ... Adding Tryon-Shoyinka gives Chicago is a low-risk, high-upside move that should help the team navigate the rest of the season." - B/R Staff