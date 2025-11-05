New 2026 NFL mock draft boosts Chicago Bears’ defense after trade deadline
The Chicago Bears will kick off the second half of the 2025 NFL season with a winning record at 5-3.
That's right, Bears fans: There's no reason to visit Tankathon and check the first-round order for the 2026 NFL Draft just yet.
And it will likely be at least a few more weeks before the Bears' season really gets defined. Chicago is expected to win Week 10's matchup with the New York Giants. A 6-3 record will go a long way in keeping their holiday hopes for a playoff berth alive.
Those playoff hopes would've been a bit stronger had GM Ryan Poles made a blockbuster move at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, especially at defensive end, where free-agent signing Dayo Odeyingbo has been lost for the year with a torn Achilles.
Sure, Poles traded for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, but the zero-sack edge rusher doesn't inspire much pass-rush confidence.
Let's be real: most NFL teams find their cornerstone edge rushers in the NFL Draft. They're rarely available for trade, unless a team's owner has a brain fart like Jerry Jones had. And the ones who hit free agency generally cost way too much compared to their level of career production.
It's why you can bet on most -- if not all -- 2026 NFL mock drafts sending the Bears an edge rusher in the first round.
Take the latest 2026 mock draft from Pro Football Focus, for example. PFF's Trevor Sikkema sends the Bears one of college football's top sack artists at No. 18 overall.: Texas A&M's Cashius Howell.
Expect pass rusher to be at the top of Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL Draft wish list
"Howell has been one of the best pass rushers in the country this season," Sikkema wrote. "Though his arm length is reported to come in well short of NFL standards, that hasn’t stopped him from producing. He owns an 89.4 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets and a 24.7% pass-rush win rate, one of the highest marks in the FBS. His explosiveness and bend make him a coveted pass rusher."
First, let's talk about the Bears' draft slot, No. 18 overall. It should bring a smile to Bears fans' faces. It's been a while since this team wasn't a top-10 pick. Selecting 18th means Chicago is in -- or on the cusp of being in -- the 2025 playoff hunt.
Second, a player with Howell's skill set would be the most logical direction Poles can go in in Round 1. That said, the Bears' GM sticks to NFL prototypes, and Howell's arm length, which is rumored to be around 30 inches, is way shorter than what Poles will likely want in the first round.