NFC North still up for grabs after Chicago Bears’ Week 12 win

If Chicago Bears fans were presented with a reality that included an 8-3 record and first place in the NFC North after Week 12, you'd be hard-pressed to find any who'd believe it to be true.

Yet, here we are.

The Bears are 8-3,and they are in first place in the NFC North, thanks to another close, one-score victory, 31-28, over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Granted, the Bears' win was against the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers, but, hey, this is the NFL. You can only play against the hand you're dealt, and sometimes, it's a lucky one.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

"I would have loved to play Aaron Rodgers," Montez Sweat said after the game. "He's a great quarterback. I sacked him a couple years ago (with Washington). I would have loved to get him again. It's just, whoever is out there we've got to do what we've got to do."

It's a theme that's defining the Bears' 2025 season: they're simply finding ways to win, which is why they've won eight games for only the second time since 2020.

Unfortunately, most of the NFC North found a way to win in Week 12 as well.

The Green Bay Packers improved their record to 7-3-1 and remain in second place in the division.

The Detroit Lions came back to defeat the New York Giants and improved their record to 7-4.

The Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, lost their third game in a row and are nearly out of contention in the division at 4-7.

The Chicago Bears have the longest winning streak in the NFC North at four games, with the Packers next at two wins in a row.

As for each team's division record, the Packers are undefeated in NFC North contests (2-0), while the Bears and Lions are each 1-2. The Vikings are 2-2 in divisional games.