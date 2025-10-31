NFL experts confident in Chicago Bears’ chances heading into Week 9 vs. Bengals
The Chicago Bears have a chance flip Week 8's ghostly performance against the Baltimore Ravens into a treat worth remembering for Bears fans in this Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While it's still unclear whether Bengals QB Joe Flacco will suit up at home, the Bears' chances to move to 5-3 are strong, especially if you put stock into what NFL expert predictions.
For this Sunday's matchup in Cincinnati, 66% of those experts believe the Chicago Bears will win.
Still, it won't be an easy matchup for the Bears, especially when they're on defense and charged with stopping Ja'Marr Chase, one of the best wideouts in the NFL.
"Talk about a complete problem. (Chase) is that," Bears coach Ben Johnson said this week. "I don't know how much you can slow him down. I don't know anything that he doesn't do well. I turned on the run tape last night before I left, and he's down there blocking down the field for the runners. So, I think he's a complete receiver. I think it's all hands on deck to try to slow him down. We've got to do a great job marrying up our rush and our coverage and making things as difficult as we possibly can for this offense."
The Bears' pass defense has been a mixed bag in 2025. They rank 13th in passing yards allowed per game (207.4) but have been one of the worst in passing touchdowns allowed per game (2.3). Chase could do damage in both categories, especially with Chicago's secondary as banged up as it is.
Indeed, the Bengals' secondary is actually worse. Caleb Williams should have a field day.
Cincinnati enters Week 9 ranked 30th in passing yards allowed per game (256.0) and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed per game (2.4). Get those Bears pass catchers into your fantasy football starting lineups.
The Bengals' struggles on defense aren't limited to the passing game, either. They rank dead last against the run (151.9 yards per game) and dead last in points allowed (31.6 points per game).
If Johnson and Williams can't combine for a breakout performance on Sunday, then the problems on offense could run much deeper than we realize.
Don't worry, Bears Nation. Chicago's offense will be just fine. Trust the experts (at least, 66% of them).