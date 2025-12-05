NFL experts remain skeptical of Bears ahead of Week 14 clash with Packers

Apparently, the Chicago Bears' signature win over the Philadelphia Eagles didn't do much to make NFL experts believe in Ben Johnson's team.

At least, not for Week 14's matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears (9-3) enter Sunday's rivalry game in first place in the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But it's the Packers (8-3-1) that are the heavy favorite among experts picking the game.

A shocking 81% of those game-pickers are on Green Bay to win the game, according to NFL Pick Watch.

Perhaps it's because of the defensive mismatch between the Bears and Packers; Green Bay has a massive edge on that side of the ball.

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago Bears' offense has tough task against Green Bay Packers' defense

The Packers enter Week 14 ranked sixth in the NFL in points allowed per game (18.8), while the Bears are 25th (25.6 points per game). Green Bay is sixth in passing yards allowed per game, while Chicago sits in the bottom 10 at No. 22.

A similar edge exists against the run, where the Packers rank 8th in rushing yards allowed per game (98.3). The Bears are among the league's worst run defenses, allowing a whopping 133.8 yards per contest.

So, yeah, Caleb Williams and company have their work cut out for them in what's arguably the biggest Bears game in the last five years.

Still, there are plenty of reasons to feel good about Chicago's chances to score points, even against a defense as impressive as Green Bay's.

The Bears boast the second-best rushing offense in the NFL, averaging an incredible 153.8 yards per game, and the passing offense, which ranks 15th in yards per game, is a fantastic complement. It all amounts to Chicago scoring points in bunches in 2025. They're a top-10 team (No. 8) in points per game at No. 26.1.

However, Jordan Love and the Packers can score, too. They're ranked 10th in points per game at 24.5.

Indeed, stats, rankings, and analytics can all be thrown out the window in an NFC North rivalry game, and there's no rivalry bigger in the NFL than the Bears-Packers, who will throw down in two of the next three weeks.