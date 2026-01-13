Old clip of Caleb Williams locked in on Tom Brady’s advice resurfaces

Come to find out, the New England Patriots’ famous “28-3” comeback in Super Bowl LI has become a key event in the lore of this year’s Chicago Bears squad, especially young quarterback Caleb Williams.

Several Bears players revealed this year that first-year head coach Ben Johnson even invited two Bears who were once on opposing teams in that game—Joe Thuney, who was a rookie starter for the Patriots at the time; and Grady Jarrett, who sacked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady three times as a member of the Atlanta Falcons squad that ended up losing 34-28 in overtime.

The basic message: a game’s never over until it’s over, and the Bears have taken that to heart over the course of their seven comeback wins this season.

Williams, of course, had heard that story before—from no less than the GOAT himself.

A pre-2024 NFL Draft clip reemerged on social media Tuesday of Williams sitting at Brady’s right hand, listening with rapt attention as Brady talks about persevering through adversity.

“The greatest comeback game of my life, we’re down to Atlanta 28-3 in the Super Bowl—it could’ve been the worst game of my career,” Brady recounted. “Literally the worst game. It could’ve been the most embarassing loss of my career. Instead, based on our attitude and our competitiveness, it turned out to be the best game of my career and of our team’s career.

“All that adversity that you guys face, that’s going to build who you are.”

Williams has apparently taken those messages to heart in a powerful way. After all, who better to learn from about the art of the game-winning comeback than Tom Brady?

The former No. 1 overall pick went through his share of adversity last season, going 5-12 as a rookie and enduring unbelievable dysfunction while doing his best to grow.

Now, under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, he’s become arguably the most clutch quarterback in the league just two years into his career. His seven fourth-quarter comebacks, including this latest one against the Green Bay Packers last Saturday, are the most for any quarterback before the age of 25. The 18-point comeback, while not as wild as Brady’s 25-point turnaround, is also the largest in Bears’ playoff history.

Much like the man he admires, the second-year quarterback has ensured the Bears are seemingly never out of a game, no matter the odds. Now to see if he can duplicate Brady’s first major accomplishment: winning a Super Bowl in Year 2.

