Watch: Chicago goes wild for Caleb Williams at Blackhawks game

The Chicago Bears’ season might be over, but the love fest and optimism coming from the fans is still going strong, especially where budding superstar quarterback Caleb Williams is concerned.

After Williams shouted out fans for their support of the Bears even as they left the field in defeat after a surprise playoff push, the fans gave him even more love in his next public appearance watching the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

When the jumbotron found Williams sitting next to fellow Chicago star Pete Crow-Armstrong, centerfielder for the Chicago Cubs, the crowd went almost as bananas as when Williams pulled that touchdown throw to Cole Kmet out of his hat.

For his part, the second-year quarterback played it cool, trying to push some praise to PCA. But in the end, everyone at the icy arena wanted to hit the “Iceman” celly, even Crow-Armstrong.

It might not seem like a huge deal to people who just want to see results on the field, or are still smarting from Sunday’s season-ending loss. But watching the city embrace Williams after his unbelievable late-season run has been gratifying.

None of this was guaranteed for the former No. 1 overall pick, who took over for a flawed but popular quarterback in Justin Fields, battled through coaching malpractice in his rookie season, and has had to contend with inane criticism about his nails, mannerisms, and ability to perform in Ben Johnson’s offense.

All he did was put his head down, grind it out, and author some of the most incredible moments we’ve seen in Bears history—not just recent history, ever.

Chicago is not an easy place to thrive, especially as a quarterback. This city has been starved for sustained success and for stardom at the most important position in sports. For decades, Chicago fans have seen fleeting flashes of greatness evaporate in an instant or found themselves celebrating fool's gold.

But now, they just might have the real thing: a star with an almost Michael Jordan-esque combination of talent, will to win, and a desire for truly lasting greatness.

Williams deserves it all, and it’s great to see the appreciation being thrown his way. Best believe he’s only going to get better from here.

