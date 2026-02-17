PFF 3-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Delivers Big Defensive Boost for Chicago Bears

Pro Football Focus dropped its latest three-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, and the Chicago Bears once again found themselves leaning heavily into defensive upgrades.

At this point in the 2026 offseason, that shouldn't surprise anyone.

Chicago's offense under Ben Johnson proved in 2025 that it can carry its own weight. The bigger question on the docket in 2026 is the defense, and whether the pass rush can step up and perform like a Super Bowl contender.

In PFF's mock draft, the Bears focused on the defensive front and secondary. There were no luxury picks in this projection.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Round 1: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

Pro Football Focus stuck with a popular mock-draft theme by sending McDonald to the Bears at No. 25 overall. He's been a popular target for Chicago in this early wave of mock drafts, and for good reason. The Bears need a pocket collapser, and the massive McDonald is that guy. He's a terror against the run and has a chance to become a better defender against the pass in the pros than he was at Ohio State.

Round 2: Romello Height, Edge Texas Tech

The Bears' first pick solidified the interior of Chicago's defensive line. In Round 2, PFF sends the Bears a pass rusher who could emerge as the right complement opposite Montez Sweat.

"An edge defender with a lean, angular frame, Height will need a heavy dose of weight-room work to compete at the pro level," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in Height's scouting report. "His rush is fast and relentless. He uses long strides to challenge at the top and can leap inside the protection. However, his lack of play strength and contact balance allow blockers to bounce him around. Height needs to improve his skill level and refine his approach if he’s going to make an impact as a designated pass rusher, but he has the talent to cause some chaos in the pocket."

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 3: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Chicago could have a bigger need at linebacker than Bears fans are projecting. Tremaine Edmunds' roster status is shaky at best, and if the veteran is released for salary-cap flexibility, a prospect like Lawson would make sense.

A two-time team captain, Lawson ended the 2025 season with a career-high 89 tackles.

Mock Draft Grade: B

Pro Football Focus's Chicago Bears mock draft is logical, even if it isn't sexy. The Bears fill big holes on defense without reaching. However, I would've liked the outcome more if Chicago landed a safety with one of their three selections. That said, the blueprint is solid.

