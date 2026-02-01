When the Chicago Bears won the NFC North and snapped their playoff drought with a wild-card victory in the 2025 season, Ryan Poles' rebuild became a contender. The Bears are no longer trying to build a team that can compete; now, they're trying to put the finishing touches on a championship roster.

One of the Bears' missing pieces to hoist the Lombardi Trophy is an edge rusher who can complement Montez Sweat. In fact, Pro Football Focus recently identified the defensive line as Chicago's biggest offseason need, and recommended the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft as the logical place to find a fix.

Specifically, PFF zeroes in on Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker as a perfect Bear.

"The Bears were one of the pleasant surprises of the 2025 season, winning the NFC North and a playoff game in the wild-card round against the Packers," PFF's Ryan Smith wrote. "For Chicago to take the next step and compete for a Super Bowl, addressing the defensive line is a must.

"The Bears’ defensive line struggled versus the run (31st-ranked 42.2 PFF run-defense grade) and failed to generate much pressure (25th-ranked 65.4 PFF pass-rush grade). T.J. Parker could make a difference in both areas, as he graded above 78.0 as both a pass rusher and a run defender this season. He would be a natural plug-and-play fit in Dennis Allen’s defense."

PFF's logic is spot on. The Bears' defensive front didn't hold up consistently in high-leverage moments, and PFF's grading reflects what showed up on tape. Parker's ability to impact both the run and pass is exactly what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen values in his fronts.

Should the Bears use free agency or the NFL Draft to fix pass rush?

The question isn't whether the defensive line is the Chicago Bears' biggest need. Instead, the question is whether Poles should look to the veteran free-agent market to find a solution rather than the NFL Draft.

The 2026 edge class is widely viewed as deeper at the top than in the late first-round range, which means Chicago could be drafting from the second tier of edge defenders at No. 25. While it's not a deal-breaker, it does raise value concerns, especially for a Bears team that hopes to be drafting in the later portion of the first round for the foreseeable future.

Veteran edge rushers with proven production and immediate pass-rush juice should be available on the open market, allowing the Bears to stabilize the position without relying on rookie development. It also frees Poles to focus on value in the first round rather than on need.

Trey Hendrickson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, and represents a high-end version of the veteran-first strategy. He's an established, double-digit sack producer who, even as he gets long in the tooth, would instantly become the Bears' top pass rusher.

Indeed, Parker fits the Chicago Bears. He's a good player, too. But whether the best path is drafting an edge rusher at No. 25 or using free agency to acquire a veteran difference-maker may play a huge role in how quickly Ben Johnson can turn an NFC North title into a Super Bowl run.