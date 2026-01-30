T.J. Parker Already Sounds Like A Future Chicago Bear At The Senior Bowl

Contrary to what pundits and fans typically say about the draft, the Chicago Bears can’t afford to go into the 2026 NFL Draft thinking about “needing” any specific player at any spot—not even edge defender, one of their most troublesome positions.

They need to account for the best player at each spot and make sure they nail the player’s fit as much as their function for this team.

But sometimes, there are players who might fit the bill all around, and Clemson edge T.J. Parker is starting to look like one of those players when you think about the No. 25 overall pick.

Parker has been a clear standout down in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, showing off his length and ability to generate speed into incredible explosive power to literally forklift offensive tackles off their feet. His 21.5 sacks in college can attest to that one tape, too.

But if possible, Parker made himself even more interesting by explaining his philosophy behind playing his position, which will only make him more attractive to teams thinking about him in the first round.

“I want to stary by saying I play the run very well,” he told the NFL Media crew in an interview on Thursday. “My philosophy is you can’t rush the passer unless you can stop the run. I pride myself on the way I play the run.”





Tell me that doesn’t sound like a man destined to be a Chicago Bear.

Of course, a lot of guys say all the right things heading into the draft. Everyone touts their versatility, their desire to do anything the team asks them to do, do the dirty work, whatever it takes to get on the field.

But when you watch Parker play, you know it’s not lip service. Not in the slightest.

He’s not going to come screaming off the edge with 4.4-speed like a Nolan Smith or be a 20-sack a year guy like Myles Garrett. But he’s definitely going to bring the lunch pale—and a violent set of hands—to the field on all three downs.

His size and strength match up perfectly for what an ideal edge would look like in Dennis Allen’s four-man fronts, and his remarkably balanced skill set could help both the Bears’ lousy run defense and anemic pass rush. With some seasoning, one could see him become a new version of Montez Sweat—less explosive, but more consistent.

As it is, it’s hard to think the Bears won’t be extremely interested in him in the coming months. But the way he’s looked and sounded at the Senior Bowl, they won’t be the only ones.

