PFF ranks Caleb Williams shockingly low entering Week 9
Caleb Williams has channeled his inner Rodney Dangerfield in 2025.
"I don't get no respect!"
For Chicago Bears fans, Williams represents the most talented and, potentially, the most productive quarterback the franchise has ever fielded. Indeed, it's a franchise that's never fielded a 4,000-yard passer, so the bar to be the best is relatively low.
But that's not Williams' fault. The fact that he's on pace to break the Chicago Bears' single-season yardage record should be celebrated. A solid game or two will put him on pace to be the first Bear to throw for 4,000 yards, too. Again, that should be celebrated.
And as Ben Johnson noted in the days following the Bears' disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, Williams is, in fact, getting better.
“He played better this game than I think he had the previous two," Johnson said. "When you look at it, all 60 minutes, and I’m not saying it’s perfect. I actually came away, from watching the tape this morning, encouraged that we took a step in the right direction here this week. I know for some people it’s hard maybe rationalize because the result wasn’t there. But yeah, I saw tangible growth from him. He’s working his tail off.”
Despite all of that 'good,' Williams is still viewed as one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
At least, that's what Pro Football Focus apparently thinks.
In their latest QB Power Rankings entering Week 9, Williams is among the five worst quarterbacks in the NFL.
He ranks 27th.
Here are a few names who rank ahead of Caleb Williams:
Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) - No. 24
Spencer Rattler (NO) - No. 23
Bryce Young (CAR) - No. 22
Yes, you read that right. Rattler and Young are both ranked higher than Caleb Williams entering Week 9, and it isn't particularly close.
To add insult to injury, Rattler ranks higher than Williams despite being benched by the New Orleans Saints.
Indeed, these PFF rankings are based on their passing grades, which is why a player like Jacoby Brissett can rank 15th despite not starting every game. With a bit more filtering, Williams would move up a few spots.
Here's another kick to the gut: Pro Football Focus rates former Bears QB Justin Fields as the highest-graded quarterback under pressure.
"After a tumultuous start to the season, Justin Fields delivered one of the best performances of his career," Nick Akridge wrote. "The Jets’ offensive line did a fantastic job protecting him, as Fields was under pressure on only 18.9% of his dropbacks. Even when the Bengals managed to generate pressure, he made them pay — going 4-for-7 for 42 yards and two big-time throws on pressured dropbacks while taking zero sacks."
Williams has a favorable matchup against the Bengals in Week 9. With a strong performance, he should climb these rankings. Otherwise, he really doesn't get the respect he deserves.