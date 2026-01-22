PFF Says Chicago Bears Are Perfect Fit for Elite Free-Agent Pass Rusher in 2026

The Chicago Bears' edge rush remains one of the most discussed areas of need entering the 2026 offseason, and Pro Football Focus believes the answer could come from one of the NFL's most productive sack artists.

In a recent ranking of the best fits for the top defensive free agents, PFF identified the Bears as the ideal landing spot for Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is expected to be one of the premier free agents available this offseason, assuming he hits the open market.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win. Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Why the Bears Make Sense

Pro Football Focus laid out Chicago's edge-rushing issues clearly, pointing to a lack of consistent pressure outside of Montez Sweat, who finished 2025 with 10 sacks.

"While the Bears found success with Montez Sweat, their edge pass-rush rotation was otherwise limited, as no other edge rusher with at least 100 pass-rush snaps posted a pass-rush win rate above 10%," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote. "Ultimately, Chicago finished just 29th in pressure rate (31.1%) during the regular season, highlighting the need for a game-breaking presence off the edge. Reuniting Hendrickson with his former defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, makes sense."

The Chicago Bears ranked near the bottom of the NFL in generating pressure despite a heavy investment in the defensive line last offseason, when GM Ryan Poles added interior defender Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

Odeyingbo suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 9.

The Dennis Allen Connection

One of the most intriguing aspects of PFF's projection is the reunion between Hendrickson and Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Hendrickson played for Allen early in his career with the New Orleans Saints, and familiarity like that matters when teams decide to spend big money on veteran free agents. Plus, Allen's scheme, one that emphasizes isolated pass-rush opportunities, pairs well with Hendrickson's skill set.

For a Bears defense that must add a finisher opposite Sweat, pairing Hendrickson with Allen would eliminate any risk or gamble.

Trey Hendrickson's Elite Resume

Even with an injury-shortened 2025 season, Hendrickson remains one of the NFL's most efficient edge rushers.

"Hendrickson profiles as one of the most impressive pass rushers on the market this offseason," Cameron wrote. "Across the past three seasons, he ranks in the top five at his position in PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets (92.5) and stands as one of just six edge rushers with a pass-rush win rate above 20%."

His production places Hendrickson firmly in the NFL's top tier at his position, making him an obvious target for Poles.

What Hendrickson Would Mean for Chicago

For Bears Nation, adding Hendrickson would inject even more juice into a fanbase that's overflowing with positive energy right now. He'd immediately elevate the team's pass rush into one of the more feared groups in the NFC. In fact, Hendrickson would be viewed as the missing piece the Chicago Bears need to go from a fun story in 2025 to a legitimate contender in 2026.

NFL free agency is still a few months away. But if Pro Football Focus' analysis is any indication, the Bears may already be circling one of the most impactful upgrades of the offseason.