Should the Chicago Bears Pivot to Trey Hendrickson After Missing on Maxx Crosby?

The Chicago Bears were widely connected to a potential blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby this offseason. Ultimately, that deal never materialized. Instead, Crosby is a Baltimore Raven.

Now the question becomes obvious: what’s next for the Bears’ pass rush?

One logical alternative is Trey Hendrickson, one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL over the last several seasons and a player who will be available in free agency when the legal tampering period begins on Monday.

If Chicago still wants to make a major move on the defensive front, Hendrickson deserves serious consideration.

Why the Bears Still Need Another Edge Rusher

Chicago’s defensive front was one of the team’s biggest weaknesses in 2025.

Sweat led the Bears with 10 sacks, but opposing offenses often focused their protection schemes toward him. Without another elite edge defender on the opposite side, Chicago struggled to generate consistent pressure with four-man rushes.

Adding another high-end pass rusher remains one of the clearest ways to elevate the defense, and it’s why Crosby dominated offseason speculation.

Now that the Bears missed on that opportunity, Hendrickson represents one of the best remaining options.

Trey Hendrickson’s Production Speaks for Itself

Few edge defenders have been more productive in recent years.

Hendrickson recorded 17.5 sacks in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and was the NFL’s leader in 2024. He earned first-team All-Pro honors that year. He also posted double-digit sacks in four different seasons and has accumulated more than 80 career sacks since entering the league in 2017.

That level of consistent production places him among the most reliable pass rushers in football.

For a Bears defense looking to create more disruption, Hendrickson fits the bill.

The Trey Hendrickson Contract Question

The biggest hurdle to acquiring Hendrickson may be financial.

According to market value projections from Spotrac, Hendrickson’s next contract could approach $25 million per year, placing him among the highest-paid edge rushers in the league.

That price is significant, but elite pass rushers rarely hit the open market.

The Bears have already created financial flexibility this offseason through several roster moves, including the release of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and the trade of wide receiver DJ Moore. Those moves should allow general manager Ryan Poles to pursue another high-end defensive player, especially now that the Bears appear out of the Tyler Linderbaum sweepstakes after trading for Garrett Bradbury.

Why Trey Hendrickson Fits the Bears’ Timeline

Chicago’s roster is transitioning from rebuilding to competing. Quarterback Caleb Williams is on the launching pad for a breakout 2026 season, and the Bearshave done just about everything they can to give him all of the assets on offense that he needs.

Adding Hendrickson would accelerate the evolution of the defense and help match the offense’s timeline.

Pairing him with Sweat would be scary.

For defensive coordinator schemes built around front-four pressure, that type of duo is invaluable.

The Verdict: Should the Bears Pursue Trey Hendrickson?

If Chicago truly wants to take the next step defensively, Hendrickson is exactly the type of player worth pursuing.

He brings elite pass-rush production and a proven ability to change games.

The cost will be substantial, and the Bears must weigh that against other roster needs. But after missing out on Crosby, targeting Hendrickson may be the most direct path toward fixing one of the team’s most important weaknesses.

For a franchise trying to maximize its window around Caleb Williams, that type of aggressive move could make a lot of sense.