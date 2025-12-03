Bears' Ben Johnson named 'mayor' after shirtless stunt earns free food for Chicago

Brandon Johnson, slide over a bit. Apparently there's new Mayor of Chicago.

This is the power of the Bears, Ben Johnson, a 9-3 record, shirtless hijinx and, most importantly, free food.

Thousands of Chicagoans stood in lines more than a mile long and in freezing temperatures Tuesday - some of the them shirtless - to celebrate the Bears' most recent win. To applaud the team's ascension to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. And to eat free hot dogs, courtesy of new "mayor" Ben Johnson.

‘The city of Chicago is hungry too’

-Ben Johnson https://t.co/hcOMuk2NB6 pic.twitter.com/tZXWKcYrfz — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) November 29, 2025

Credit to Chicago landmark restaurant Wieners Circle for starting a trend that is fueling and feeding Bears fans. It began in September when the restaurant casually promised that if Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys they would give every customer a free hot dog.

Williams did. Fans ate. And, apparently, Ben Johnson was paying attention.

Because Wieners Circle also recently said it would give away more free food if the head coach would take of his shirt after a win. The Bears upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday, Johnson did an impromptu strip in the locker room and ... the rest is history in the making.

Great get. Great story. @ChicagoBears HC Ben Johnson on the shirtless locker room video that was more than just a wild viral clip.



🎧: https://t.co/s6IDT6DR02@OmahaProd @bearszn pic.twitter.com/0g8V0OKXL9 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 3, 2025

"After that game everyone was excited and the moment felt right," Johnson explained on this week's podcast with ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager. "I also knew the longer the season goes the more my body keeps deteriorating ... so I might as well let the cat out of the bag at this point. ... It's a huge win for us. To be able to bring the city into it, and to make them feel like they have some ownership in it. That was intent behind the whole thing."

Next stop for the Bears, beating the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Next stop for Ben, Governor Johnson?

