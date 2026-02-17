Scott Hanson Is Fully Bought-In to What the Bears Are Building

From the late-game heroics to the one-of-a-kind plays Caleb Williams was making on a seemingly weekly basis, the 2025 Chicago Bears were must-see TV. It should come as no surprise that four of their games were named among the 10 best of the 2025 NFL season.

Likewise, it also shouldn't come as a surprise that NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson was a big fan of the theatrics. He's been established in his role for a long time and has seen just about every NFL regular-season highlight over the past decade. Still, he couldn't help but blush when reminiscing on the Bears' miraculous season.

They were visionary. Every week we were like 'He did it again! They did it again!'. The Chicago Bears, way ahead of schedule. They've got the coach. They've got the quarterback. Good days ahead at Soldier Field. Scott Hanson

It's safe to say Hanson was a fan. I mean, how could he not be? He personally called four of their comebacks (the other three were standalone games that weren't featured on RedZone) and probably caught all the other ones live.

Three of those comebacks occurred in unison from Weeks 9-11, when they beat the Bengals, Giants, and Vikings. The early-season comebacks (against the Raiders and Commanders) were undoubtedly equally impressive and improbable, but that three-week span was when they really established themselves as special. They didn't have an iota of quit in them. They were going to play a full 60 minutes, no matter the circumstance.

Much like Bears fans, Hanson also sees a bright future ahead for the Bears. They checked off the two most important boxes for being a perennial contender, head coach, and quarterback, in back-to-back offseasons.

Unfortunately for Hanson, he might have to catch many of the 2026 Chicago Bears games like everyone else. You can pencil them in for a healthy dose of standalone primetime matchups next season.

The price you pay for being undeniably entertaining.