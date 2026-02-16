Should the Bears Pursue Bradley Chubb In Free Agency?

This year's group of pending free agents features a strong group of edge rushers. It just got a bit deeper with the Miami Dolphins releasing Bradley Chubb.

Sources: The #Dolphins and two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb are parting ways, making the 29-year-old a free agent.



In his two full seasons with the Dolphins (2023 & 2025), Chubb has 20 sacks, 8 FF, and 117 tackles. He should have a nice market. pic.twitter.com/u19NEaBZV9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 16, 2026

Chubb is coming off only the second season of his career in which he played every game. He played pretty well, too. He led the team with 8.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

However, with a $31.2 million cap hit going into next season, the decision to cut him loose became an easy one for Miami. That's near-elite money for an edge rusher, and Chubb no longer fits that billing.

Chubb has usually been productive whenever healthy. He's had at least 7.5 sacks in five seasons since being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. His main issue has been that his teams have never been able to rely on him to stay healthy. He played in only four games, seven games, and zero games (he missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL) in the three seasons in which he finished under the 7.5 sack mark.

Some thought the Bears could make a move for Chubb ahead of the trade deadline after Dayo Odeyingbo suffered a torn Achilles injury. They instead went the bargain bin route by landing Joe Tryon-Shroyinka via a late-round pick swap.

Should the Bears have interest in the 29-year-old on the open market?

Honestly, he's not high on my list. I'd much rather them bring back Khalil Mack or take a bigger bite of the apple (with the help of contract restructuring) by landing Trey Hendrickson. I know there are a few other big names on the market there, but I'd much rather them address the edge through the draft rather than break the bank on anyone else, including Chubb.

The only scenario where I would welcome the addition of Chubb is if he were to sign for a relatively cheap one or two-year prove-it deal. I honestly don't know how much interest he will generate, simply because of the sheer amount of quality edge rushers on the market.

If they were to sign him to a two-year deal worth somewhere in the $24 million range (or one-year for $12 million), then I'd be all for it. That would be similar to the deal Joey Bosa signed with the Bills last offseason (one-year, $12.6 million). It would be a good value based on his potential impact.

If his market exceeds that projection, then I really hope they avoid the potential buyer's remorse. Give me a Day Two edge rusher instead.