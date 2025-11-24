Why Caleb Williams’ low completion percentage hasn’t hurt the Bears

When you look at Caleb Williams’ 59.2% completion rate this season, you might find yourself thinking, “How are the Bears 7-0 right now?”

Even on Sunday, you could find several throws that, for whatever reason, Williams sprayed and missed out on chunk plays on. (Though we should also point out that he’s been victimized by drops at points this year.) If he had hit on a few of those, his 239-yard, three-touchdown game could’ve looked even better.

But a wild stat posted by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reveals that Williams’ accuracy issues haven’t harmed the Bears at all in the win column at least.

“Caleb Williams has completed less than 60% of his passes in seven games this season. In those games, the Bears are 7-0. All other teams this season when their QB is below 60% passing (min. 20 attempts)? 26-58,” Fishbain tweeted after the game.

Let’s rephrase that: in seven of the Bears’ eight wins this season, Williams has failed to hit 60% of his pass attempts. Moreover, he has nine touchdowns and two interceptions in this contests.

So what gives?

Some of it is good luck, strong play from the running backs, and opportunism on defense, not to mention Williams’ play in the clutch.

But it’s also because Williams and Chicago’s offense under Ben Johnson have embraced the NBA approach with three pointers: go big, or go home. Williams’ 12.1 yards per completion place him fourth in the NFL behind only Sam Darnold (13.5), Drake Maye (12.4), and Lamar Jackson (12.3), while Williams’ 9.2 average depth of target ranks 10th (>107 dropbacks) just behind Maye.

No wonder the Chicago Bears are leading the league in chunk plays among NFL offenses. Williams might not always hit the target, but it’s usually for a big gain when he does. In other words: what Williams misses in accuracy, he makes up for in explosiveness.

Obviously, Williams and Johnson want to hit more of these open receivers, which would take things to a whole other level offensively. But for now, it seems clear that Williams’ big-game hunting, combined with his knack for avoiding interceptions, is paying off handsomely for the Bears, who still lead the NFC North.

