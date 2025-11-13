Darnell Wright going viral for 1-arm block on Bears' most important play of season
The Chicago Bears are emerging as one of the surprise stories of the 2025 NFL season. And one of their least-known offensive linemen is becoming a shocking star.
When Ben Johnson started revamping the offensive line last summer, we heard all about veteran Drew Dahlman, Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. But now the entire league knows about Darnell Wright.
MORE: Bears only inch up NFL Power Rankings despite vaulting up standings in NFC North
Wright entered last week's game against the New York Giants as Pro Football Focus' No. 6-rated tackle. He enters Week 11 with a viral video.
It's one thing to allow only one sack and six pressures in 10 games. It's another to handle a defensive lineman - a Pro Bowl pass-rusher, in fact - with the swing of one arm.
The Bears were in big trouble against the Giants. Down 20-10 and facing 3rd-and-10 at their own 26-yard line with only five minutes remaining. Given ample tie to throw, quarterback Caleb Williams hit tight end Colston Loveland with a 20-yard completion the rally commenced.
MORE: Bears' WR Rome Odunze jokes about Dad, explains belief in Ben Johnson after Giants win
The key block on the play was provided by Wright, who abruptly stonewalled Brian Burns' attempted spin move with a slam to the turf. Burns, remember, is a two-time Pro Bowler and is tied for the NFL lead this season with 11 sacks.