Bears only inch up NFL Power Rankings despite vaulting up standings in NFC North

Surprisingly in a tie for first place in the NFC North, the Bears are still behind the Lions and Packers in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

Richie Whitt

The NFC North standings suddenly respect the Chicago Bears. Even if the NFL's Power Rankings don't.

Last week the Bears actually dropped a spot in Sports Illustrated's rankings despite a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The result is a tad better after Week 10's similarly dramatic rally to beat the New York Giants, as they inch up from No. 16 to No. 14.

In our own weekly rankings, the Bears vaulted up another spot to No. 13.

Of course, rankings are subjective and at the mercy of the eye of the beholder. You know what isn't? Actual NFL standings. And in those, the 6-3 Bears actually bolted into a first-place tie in their rugged division with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay after the Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Are Bears Disrespected in NFC North?

After an ugly 0-2 start, head coach Ben Johnson's team has put together winning six of seven games. Granted, the last two wins have come in dramatic fashion against two of the NFL's worst defenses. But when you've already topped last season's win total and can claim you're in first place heading into mid-November, someone's version of "power rankings" is wholly diminished.

In SI's fresh rankings in the NFC North, the Lions of No. 5, the Packers No. 13, then the Bears, followed by Sunday's opponent - the Minnesota Vikings - at No. 18.

