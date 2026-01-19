Video reactions of the shockwaves Caleb Williams’ miracle TD pass sent through Bears, Rams fanbases

Caleb Williams has shown a knack for making the improbable look routine this season, and that was on full display in the waning moments of regulation of last night's game. The Rams' ferocious pass-rush got on top of him quickly on 4th-and-four with the game on the line, and he was forced to abandon the pocket.

He ran back 26 yards before heaving up a lob to Cole Kmet in the back left corner of the end zone. The game was tied at 17 thanks to a play that only Williams could make.

Caleb Williams' 14-yard game-tying touchdown pass to Cole Kmet traveled 51.2 yards in the air, the longest completed pass by air distance in the red zone in the NGS era (since 2016).



🔹 Completion Probability: 17.8%#LARvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/8zWqIc27KP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 19, 2026

It was incredible. It was truly a one-of-a-kind play.

Notably, it was also a microcosm of the Bears' season. Much like Chicago's season did after their 0-2 start, the play looked dead from the jump. Jared Verse got immediate pressure on Williams, and then two more defenders further eroded the pocket from there. Then he made the play, and the entire city of Chicago was given a shot of adrenaline in the process.

The reactions at every bar within city limits captured the intensity. The initial self-pity followed by an immediate jolt of euphoric excitement.

Unsurprisingly, there was a similar reaction inside the stadium. You could hear a pin drop as he was scrambling for his life... followed by tremors after Kmet hauled in the over-the-shoulder grab.

CALEB WILLIAMS SOLDIER FIELD IS ROCKING pic.twitter.com/2Jjxm29AFp — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 19, 2026

Conversely, Rams fans (all 450 of them) were left absolutely stunned after the play. They thought their ticket to the NFC Championship Game was booked as Williams was scrambling around the pocket. Then Kmet caught the miracle pass.

Rams fans are stunned after that game tying Bears touchdown. Wow pic.twitter.com/Dubfy9D3wS — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 19, 2026

Speechless. It's honestly tough to blame them. I, too, was speechless after the game-deciding interception in overtime.

It only feels right that one of the most miraculous seasons of all time ended with one of the most roller coaster finishes in NFL history. The Bears' season might not have ended how they wanted, but the game-tying lob won't soon be forgotten. Neither will the reactions to it.